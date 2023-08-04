NASCAR team owner Tony Stewart explains important factors he evaluates while choosing a new driver for the team

Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart has shed some light on the complexities of building a successful NASCAR team. He spoke about striking the right balance between seasoned veterans and promising young talents in a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Stewart's experience as a semi-retired NASCAR driver has undoubtedly given him valuable insights into the challenges faced by team owners when searching for new drivers.

Many fans might assume that team owners have the luxury of handpicking drivers of their choice. But Stewart clarified that it is not always that straightforward.

"It's not always the choice of veteran vs. rookie; sometimes it's about who's available and what options are out there," Stewart explained.

This reality necessitates a pragmatic approach, considering the existing crop of drivers, contractual obligations, and the drivers' desire to remain with their current teams.

The former NASCAR Cup Series champion suggested that the team doesn't always have the luxury of choice. Not all drivers' contracts expire simultaneously, and some may already be content with their current teams.

"As a team owner, you have to look at the pool of available drivers," Stewart explained.

Tony Stewart emphasized that team owners consider multiple factors when making this crucial decision. Beyond the drivers' on-track performance, it is essential to assess their compatibility with the team's values and culture.

To maintain a cohesive and effective team, Stewart looks for individuals who can mesh well with existing drivers, crew chiefs, and support staff.

"Are they gonna fit with the rest of your guys? Are they gonna fit with the crew chiefs?" said Stewart.

Tony Stewart emphasizes the "Kevin Harvick" mentality

One of the critical points the former world champion highlighted was the significance of leadership within the team. He cited the example of Kevin Harvick, who has been a key figure at Stewart-Haas Racing.

Tony Stewart believes that having someone with Harvick's leadership qualities is essential for any team to thrive. The new driver must complement the existing leadership and contribute positively to the team dynamics. He said:

"You have to keep that Kevin Harvick mentality in mind. You have to have somebody that ultimately at the end of the day has to have his role of leadership and be a part of that."

Stewart also pointed out the importance of nurturing young talents through developmental programs.

Keeping an eye on drivers coming up through the ranks in the Ford program allows teams to identify future stars who could fit seamlessly into their organization. Investing in these young drivers not only ensures a pipeline of fresh talent but also reflects a commitment to the sport's growth and future sustainability.

"You have to consider those who are up-and-coming and progressing through the Ford development program," said Tony Stewart.

Stewart-Haas Racing's legacy is a testament to this balanced approach. The team has achieved remarkable success over the years. Tony Stewart's philosophy on talent acquisition, undoubtedly, has been pivotal to their success.