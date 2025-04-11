NASCAR team president Chris Rice shares a drastic 'one year apart' body transformation update

Chris Rice, president of the NASCAR Cup Series team Kaulig Racing, shared an update on his body transformation journey that has been a year in the making. Rice took to his social media to post two images side-by-side, showing off his weight loss over the last 12 months. The team boss also attached a motivational message to his post, encouraging others to never give up on working on themselves.

The Kaulig Racing president posted about his body transformation on his X (formerly Twitter) account earlier on April 11, which also happens to be Rice's birthday.

"One year apart! Never stop working on yourself 💪"

Chris Rice joined Kaulig Racing in 2016 as soon as the team opened its doors, and hopped on board as the General Manager. Two years later, he was named team president and has held on to the role since. During this time, he has helped the team grow in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and helped in the creation of its two-car Cup Series team.

Speaking about Rice on his special day, Matt Kaulig, owner of the NASCAR team, shared some warm words.

"We're like brothers, I mean there's very few people in this world that you become that close to. We started the race team from scratch. I mean, I told him, 'Let's go, let's build a race team', and he did it. He made it happen. We have three full-time cars in the Xfinity Series and two full-time Cup cars. We bought two charters in the Cup Series, it's all because of what Chris Rice has built."

Kaulig Racing's Xfinity team includes Daniel Dye in the #10 car, Christian Eckes driving the #16, and Josh Williams piloting the #11 vehicle. At the Cup level, the #16 is driven by AJ Allmendinger and the #10 is piloted by Ty Dillon.

NASCAR fans call team president Chris Rice's transformation an "inspiration"

After the NASCAR team president shared his one-year progress on his body transformation, fans took the comment section of Chris Rice's post to share heartwarming messages of encouragement to the Kaulig Racing team boss.

"You're such an inspiration, @C_Rice1! Way to go and keep smiling!"

"You're a true inspiration! Keep the positivity going 💪," a fan wrote.

"Amazing dedication. Hell yeah!," a fan said.

"Good work...and if you still have that Blanton's...lol," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, in the NASCAR Cup Series, AJ Allmendinger sits at 16th place in the championship standings, having achieved two Top 10 finishes over the first eight races in the season. Meanwhile, Ty Dillon sits in 25th place.

Meanwhile, in the Xfinity Series, Daniel Dye sits in 13th place, Christian Eckes is in 16th, and Josh Williams is in 21st place in the standings.

