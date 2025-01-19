NASCAR team president Chris Rice shows off incredible transformation pictures on social media

Chris Rice’s body transformation has been the talk of the NASCAR world. The Kaulig Racing president has taken the internet by storm after he shared his impressive transformation photos on social media. His fitness journey is getting all the love it deserves.

On Saturday, January 18, 2025, Chris Rice dropped a throwback picture on X, formerly Twitter. His drastic physical transformation is truly awe-inspiring. The first picture on X where Rice looked a bit bulky. Cut to now, the Kaulig Racing president is unrecognizable in the second snap, looking smart, fit and young.

Accompanying the before and after photos, Rice shared an incredible weight loss journey on X with a motivational caption:

“I don’t have many words other than…… Hard work pays off!! Take care of yourself please!!!!! Smile it’s good for you!!”

Chris Rice is known for his energetic personality, leadership style and deep passion for racing. He started his journey in the sport as a gasman in the 1989 NASCAR Busch Grand National Series season (previously now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series). He also worked closely with Hermie Sadler in 1993 and his brother Elliott in 1995.

Since becoming Kaulig Racing’s president in 2018, Rice helped the Welcome, North Carolina, team to win multiple Xfinity Series races and even secured a Cup Series win at the Indy Road Course in 2021 with AJ Allmendinger. Rice is widely respected in the NASCAR community for building a positive team culture and fostering competitive growth.

NASCAR fans react to Chris Rice's transformation journey

After Chris Rice shared his weight loss photos on X, fans were surprised and were quick to share their opinions. There was mostly praise and encouragement. One fan wrote:

“Nice job looking fit. I have to get on the ball and lose 30lbs.”

“That's awesome! Hard work pays off indeed!,” another wrote.

“Wow! Congrats. It does take hard work and dedication. My husband has lost over 165 pounds in 1.5 years-no medicine or surgery. Just changing lifestyle,” a third fan commented.

“Looking great Chris! Inspiring both of us! It’s a slow process but we keep on smiling!,” another user added.

“Gotta be in good shape if you want to carry your winning drivers around lol,” a fifth user wrote.

“You're definitely a good role model. Keep it up, Chris!,” commented another fan.

As the 2025 Cup Series season is just around the corner, Kaulig Racing will look to start the season on a high note. Their Cup Series lineup looks promising, with AJ Allmendinger returning to the #16 Chevrolet in NASCAR’s top-tier series and Ty Dillon in the #10 Chevrolet.

