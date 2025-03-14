NASCAR team president sends message to AJ Allmendinger after a major Hall of Fame induction 

NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger was inducted into the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame earlier this week. Kaulig Racing's team President, Chris Rice, congratulated him for this feat on social media. Allmendinger took to his own social media account to mark his attendance at the event, which took place at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

After the #16 driver shared photographs of the event where he received his honour, Rice re-posted the photographs on X and added a congratulatory message for his driver.

"A very awesome night!!! Congratulations @AJDinger," the team president wrote.

In a separate statement, Rice also spoke about how talented Allmendinger is as a driver, his contributions to the team, and an assurance that he and Kaulig Racing will continue their partnership.

"When you have talent like AJ has, that shows the sky is the limit. Kaulig Racing won our first Cup race in only our seventh Cup start. We’ve won a lot of races over the past five years because AJ pushes us to be better. AJ taught us how to win and we will forever be indebted to him for that. And he is not done. He has a lot left in the tank and AJ and Kaulig Racing will continue to do great things together." the statement said, via Motorsport.com.

AJ Allmendinger has been racing for the Kaulig team since 2021. In this time, he grabbed two wins, nine Top-fives, and 23 Top-10 finishes.

This season, Allmendinger has secured one Top-10 finish so far, having crossed the finish line in sixth place after the first Duel at Daytona. The 43-year-old completed his races in a position lower than 20th in all other races this season, except a 14th-place finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in February.

AJ Allmendinger credits his son for making HOF induction an "emotional and a lasting memory"

AJ Allmendinger with wife Tara Allmendinger and son Aero Allmendinger during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway, November 9th 2024 - Source: Imagn

As part of a press release about his induction into the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame, AJ Allmendinger also mentioned sharing the achievement with his wife, Tara, and his son, Aero James.

In his statement, Allmendinger also acknowledged his gratefulness for being able to continue his racing career with Kaulig Racing.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in yet. It’s unique to be in a situation receiving this honour, knowing I still have the opportunity to go out every weekend with Kaulig Racing and continue to build on my career and what we have accomplished together. It’s special to share this accomplishment with my wife, Tara, and our son, Aero James. I love having Aero at the racetrack, and I know having him be as a part of this will make it emotional and a lasting memory.”

Past inductees to the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame include Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, and Kevin Harvick.

