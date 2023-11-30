NASCAR team Richard Childress Racing declares 3 promotions within its leadership team

Six-time NASCAR Cup Series championship winning team Richard Childress Racing (RCR) on Wednesday (November 29) declared the promotion of three key members in the team which they feel will strengthen the team’s position.

Andy Petree, the 35-year-old veteran of motorsports, has been promoted to executive vice president of RCR after recently serving as the team's vice president of competition. In that role, Petree led the RCR to nine wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and 14 in the Xfinity Series. He also helped them to capture the Xfinity Series championship in 2019.

Petree also served as crew chief for Dale Earnhardt with RCR and helped him to score two Cup titles in 1993 and 1994. After his tenure as crew chief, he left the organization and became a car owner in NASCAR Cup Series himself for a while.

After serving as director of vehicle performance for RCR in 2023, Justin Alexander will now serve as the Competition Director for Richard Childress Racing. He has also led the development of the organization in the past and in particular helped Austin Dillon to all four of his Cup Series wins while serving as crew chief for him.

Eric Kominek will take charge as Technical Director for RCR. He will supervise all technical engineering activities for the team and focus his energies on vehicle systems engineering, design and metrology.

Richard Childress Racing owner spoke about their three key promotions to the team

In a team release, Richard Childress Racing owner stated that Andy Petree has been a key member of his team for many years and feels his experience makes him the best person to take on the role of first executive vice president. He also praised Justin Alexander and Eric Kominek.

The chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Richard Childress said:

“Andy Petree has been around racing his entire life in various roles and titles, from race car driver to car owner to two-time championship-winning crew chief for Dale Earnhardt, not to mention his contributions to motorsports through his work as a TV analyst for NASCAR Race Hub on FOX. That experience and loyalty to RCR makes him the perfect choice to take on a larger role at RCR that transcends the competition side of our business”

“At the same time, Justin Alexander and Eric Kominek are both extremely talented engineers who are proven in their ability to lead and are going to be valuable in their respective competition-focused positions.”