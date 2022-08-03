"It’s great to be back competitive again" - NASCAR team Richard Childress Racing feels it is 'one of the teams that’s going to be racing for the win'

The NASCAR Cup series handed another trophy to Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after he claimed his second win of the season. This marks the second consecutive week NASCAR has not recorded a new winner after Chase Elliot scored his fourth win of the season at Pocono.

Sunday’s Indy event was also special in Cup series history as three rookie drivers finished in the top-five position for the first time since July 1994. Austin Cindric led the rookies, taking the runners-up position, while Harrison Burton followed him in the third position and Todd Gilliland finished fourth.

Following Reddick's thrilling results at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, RCR team owner Richard Childress felt the doors had been opened and they were in for the championship. Speaking to the media, he said:

“Well, it’s great to be back competitive again. The doors have been open, the lights have been on, but we haven’t been competitive. But it feels great to come to a race track and know you’re going to be one of the teams that’s going to be racing for the win.”

With Reddick’s second win of the season, the NASCAR winners' count stands at 14, with less than five races remaining in the playoffs. The RCR driver's win has also added the team to the shortlist of those that have scored two wins this season.

Different NASCAR drivers who have been part of Richard Childress Racing team

RCR has scored at least two wins in a single season for the first time since 2017 when Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman each won a race. The North Carolina-based outfit was one of the most powerful in NASCAR some decades back, with Dale Earnhardt Sr. claiming several championships with the team before his death in February 2001.

Kevin Harvick then held the team firmly and kept it on the winning map, and since his departure in 2013, the team has been struggling here and there. Tyler Reddick recently announced that he will be joining 23XI Racing in 2024, leaving his #8 Chevy for RCR vacant.

Following the early signing, many thought Reddick's working relationship with his boss Richard Childress would be rocky, but it seems he’s sticking to his side of the deal, winning races. Reddick is the first driver to sign a new deal this season, even though it will debut in 2024. Earlier this year, Chase Elliott extended his contract with Hendrick Motorsports for another five years.

Regarding drivers’ contracts, Joe Gibbs Racing is still in a tight position to sign the two-time Cup champion, Kyle Busch. Busch’s contract challenge is the lack of sponsors after M&M’s announced their departure at the end of the 2022 season.

Reports have indicated that Busch has been in talks with other racing teams for the 2023 season. Simultaneously, though, he has expressed hope that he will be behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota.

