NASCAR team's initiative to advance STEM education across the US

NASCAR has immersed itself in the study of technology in a move to show that people can join the sport even without being a driver.

To achieve this, its team has taken a path that initiates the enhancement of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The teams aim to expand education across the United States by providing solutions that will enable sufficient access to reliable networks.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, CommScope announced that they will be partnering with Trackhouse Racing in this year’s program. NASCAR Technology, WAV, and LLC will also play a major role in this program.

On Twitter in 2021, NBC posted information concerning their partnership with BGCA Clubs. They added that it will focus on career development, diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

In 2021, they partnered with the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA), launching a STEM program for teachers across the US. The two went on to form 18 race-themed STEM lessons that can be found on the NSTA’s website.

Daniel Suarez, driving the CommScope racecar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 No. 99 for Trackhouse Racing, will be the ambassador for the program. The program will start with six schools across the US, featuring classroom sessions that will help learners learn more about the importance of STEM in motor sports.

NASCAR drivers partnership with the CommScope Ignition Program aims to enlighten the current generation

Daniel Suarez, in partnership with the CommScope Ignition Program, is set to travel to Phoenix, where they will tour Arizona, then head to Texas, North Carolina, and Florida.

The trips will be made during racing weekends.

Suarez has admitted that most of the time when they travel across the US, people ask them how they can join the family. The NASCAR driver has stated that STEM is one way to join the most coveted racing family.

Since technology is a key pillar of the motor sports world, STEM can be one of the ways one can join the family either by becoming a car designer, motor sports engineer or a crew chief.

If they are able to enlighten the current generation, their future will be in safe hands and we will continue to receive more advanced cars.

