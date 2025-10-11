NASCAR team steps back from ARCA program to channel resources to the final three Truck Series races

NASCAR Truck Series team Bill McAnally Racing has put out an update regarding their entry in the remainder of the ARCA Menards Series West season. As per BMR’s latest post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Roseville, California-based team will drop off the upcoming ARCA races at the Las Vegas Bullring and Phoenix Raceway.Instead, Bill McAnally Racing will focus on the remainder of the Craftsman Truck Series season, as only three races remain until the series crowns its 2025 champion. Running for the titular win are Tyler Ankrum, driver of the No. 18, and Daniel Hemric, driver of the No. 19. Here is the statement the team released on Friday, October 10:“The No. 19 BMR team will not compete in tonight's ARCA Menards Series West race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring or at Phoenix Raceway as we focus our efforts on the remainder of the NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Series playoffs. As the only organization to advance two trucks into the &quot;Round of 8&quot;.“We want to ensure our people and all resources are 100% directed to the final three NCTS races.”Bill McAnally Racing also mentioned in the post that they will be back for the 2026 ARCA Menards Series West season. As things stand, Las Vegas and Phoenix are the only two races that remain of the 2025 schedule.For now, all eyes are on Talladega Superspeedway, which will host next Friday’s (October 17) Round of 8 playoff race. Named Love's RV Stop 225, the 85-lap event will be televised on FOX (4 pm ET onwards) with live radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.ARCA Menards Series standout all set to make NASCAR Truck Series debut at Phoenix Raceway18-year-old ARCA prodigy Tyler Reif will join Niece Motorsports for his Craftsman Truck Series debut at Phoenix Raceway on October 31. The Henderson, Nevada, native will pilot the No. 41 machine for his upcoming NCTS appearance with primary sponsorship from McLaren Transport.Reif made the NASCAR headlines by finishing runner-up in the ARCA Menards Series East points battle. He also bagged four top fives and five top-10 finishes, with his best performance being a P2 at Watkins Glen International. Elated at the new opportunity, Reif said in a team statement,“I’m really excited to race a truck for the first time, especially with it being at Phoenix with the success we’ve had there. It’s probably been my favorite track to race at. I’ve been waiting my whole life to get in a truck, so I’m really excited to finally get my opportunity with this Niece Motorsports group.”Reif previously won his ARCA national debut at Phoenix (2023). Fans can watch him head out west to the 1-mile oval track located in Avondale, Arizona, for the NASCAR Truck Series season finale on FOX Sports 1, or listen to its exclusive radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.