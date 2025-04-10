NASCAR tests new streaming option to expand international reach

NASCAR has partnered with Recast, an Edinburgh-based streaming platform, to expand its Xfinity and Truck Series viewership worldwide. Fans in countries with no TV broadcasts will get to watch races online, paying for the races they want.

In 2023, the sanctioning body announced a US $7.7 billion deal with FOX, NBC, Amazon, and TNT, according to Sports Business Journal. This gave Prime Video the media rights to select races through the end of the 2031 NASCAR Cup Series season. Now, NASCAR has teamed up with Recast, which is backed by US VC Morpheus Ventures, to offer a pay-as-you-go streaming service for international viewers. Journalist Joseph Srigley shared the same on X, writing:

"[NASCAR] has partnered with [Recast], to offer international consumers pay-as-you-go access to NASCAR racing in key global markets. NASCAR will leverage RecastPay, to provide access to Xfinity and Truck Series races internationally, in places where broadcasts are unavailable."

This partnership gives NASCAR an opportunity to grow its international audience. The new streaming option, called RecastPay, will be added to NASCAR’s official website and will feature the NASCAR Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Viewers outside the US can sign up for free with no monthly subscription.

NASCAR's managing director of media strategy, Nick Skipper, commented on the new partenship and said in a statement (via Recast):

"Our collaboration with Recast is a game-changer in how we connect with our global fanbase. NASCAR has an incredibly passionate international audience, and this partnership allows us to meet them where they are, on a flexible basis particularly for those who don’t have access to NASCAR racing via an in-market broadcast."

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video will stream five Cup Series races this season, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25.

Amazon Prime Video to sponsor NASCAR Cup driver at The Double

Prime Video is also set to sponsor NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson for his attempt at The Double. Larson's No. 17 (Arrow McLaren) and No. 5 (Hendrick Motorsports) Chevy's will feature the company's branding during the Memorial Day Weekend.

Moreover, the streaming platform will produce a documentary about Larson’s effort to race in the 1,100 miles of the races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"Kyle's double attempt is one of the most exciting storylines in all of sports, and we’re thrilled to be part of it...Having this kind of historic moment unfold live on Prime Video and capturing it in a documentary film is a truly unique opportunity," Prime Video's US sports marketing head, Stacey Rosenson said (NASCAR.com).

The movie, directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Cynthia Hill, will be released next year.

Larson attempted the Indy-Charlotte double last year but missed the Coca-Cola 600 after rain delays at the Indy 500. Three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart is the only driver who has ever completed all 1,100 miles of both races.

