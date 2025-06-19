NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400: How much is the winner expected to make at Pocono Raceway in 2025?

After a thrilling weekend at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, NASCAR is headed to the 17th start of the season at Pocono Raceway. The Great American Getaway 400 at the 2.5-mile oval track is scheduled for Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Following the 400-mile race, the track will witness NextGen cars in action for the fourth time. The 160-lap race is divided into three stages, with stage one consisting of 30 laps, followed by stage two of 65 laps, and the final stage will feature 65 laps.

Reflecting on the excitement for the 52nd annual The Great American Getaway 400 start, NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared the prize pool for the winners. The Cup Series pool is worth $11,055,250, followed by the Xfinity Series prize pool of $1,651,939, while the Truck Series pool stands at $782,900.

"Purses for Pocono weekend, including all payouts, all positions, all contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc, plus all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900," wrote Bob Pockrass. (via X)

Thirty-seven drivers will compete in The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway this weekend. The practice session for the Truck Series will begin at 12:35 pm ET, followed by the qualifying session at 1:40 pm ET. The main event, MillerTech Battery 200, will kick off at 5 pm ET on June 20, 2025.

The practice session for the Xfinity Series will take place at 10 am ET on Saturday, June 21, 2025, followed by the qualifying session at 11:05 am ET. The main event, Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, will kick off at 3:30 pm ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series practice session will begin at 12:35 pm ET and the qualifying session at 1:45 pm ET, followed by the main event scheduled for Sunday, June 22, 2025. Amazon Prime, MRN, and SiriusXM will cover the event live at 2 pm ET.

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared the entry list for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

The list of 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers set to compete for the prize pool of $11,055,250 at The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway this weekend:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin or Ryan Truex #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17- Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 – Brennan Poole #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney won the 2024 The Great American Getaway 400, completing the race in three hours, 13 minutes, and 59 seconds. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion will aim to defend his win at the 2.50-mile oval track this weekend.

