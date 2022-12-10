NASCAR Throwback: Bobby Allison's 50-year-old record that has never been broken

Like any other sport, many NASCAR records are impossible to break. It’s true, there are no technically unbreakable records, but because of how NASCAR has evolved, anyone can rest assured that some records in the sport cannot be broken.

A former NASCAR driver and legend of the sport, Bobby Allison has put together an uncommon streak that is hard to match. From September 6th, 1971, to October 8th, 1972, Allison led at least one lap in 39 Cup Series races in a row, making a record that was held throughout his career and has never been broken yet.

Those two years have been remarkable for Bobby Allison, apart from often being at the front of the pack. He won 11 races in 1971, and the following year he won 10 races when he moved to Junior Johnson’s team.

The 1983 Cup Champion led at least one lap in the final nine races in 1971 and handed over the Coca-Cola sponsorship to Junior Johnson the following season. He and Richard Petty were the most dominant drivers that season, Petty winning eight races and securing the Championship, despite Allison’s 10 wins.

It's no surprise that Allison and Petty, who have often been at the forefront that year, have been involved in some neck-to-neck battles. When Allison challenged Petty for King of the Hill, they became fierce competitors in a head-to-head match. Both the drivers are legends of the sport and did so much more in the sport both on and off track.

Bobby Allison was one of the greatest NASCAR drivers in the history of the sport

Many of us associate Bobby Allison with his memorable fight with Cale Yarborough at the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in 1979, an incident widely credited with bringing NASCAR into the American sports mainstream. The 85-year-old, however, has accomplished much more in the sport, before and after, as one of its greatest drivers.

During his 25-year-long Cup Series career, Allison won the World 600 twice, the Daytona 500 thrice, and the Southern 500 four times, along with which he clinched his first Cup Championship in 1983. Apart from that, he scored 85 wins, 446 top-10 finishes, and 59 poles in 718 Cup Series starts.

He also won the Cup Series’ Most Popular Driver Award seven times between 1971 and 1983. He went on to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame.

