NASCAR Throwback: When Dale Earnhardt jumped out of an ambulance to finish Daytona 500

Dale Earnhardt's legacy in the world of NASCAR is not only remembered for the late driver's on-track tenacity, but also for his dedication to performing in the most demanding of situations. Often considered the greatest of all time in the world of stock car racing, 'The Intimidator', as he was popularly known, gave fans one of the most memorable P31 finishes ever to have taken place in the sport.

Over Earnhardt's long career behind the wheel of a racecar, with several championships and wins, came the #3 Goodwrench Chevrolet driver's way. Along with a record seven championships and 76 wins over his career, one prize always seemed to elude the Kannapolis, North Carolina native. The Daytona 500 is often regarded as one of the most prestigious titles to win in the sport, with Earnhardt managing to not win the 500-mile-race in his first 18 attempts.

'The Man in Black's 19th appearance in the biggest race of the NASCAR Cup Series, then known as the Winston Cup Series, came in the form of the 1997 Daytona 500. The event saw Dale Earnhardt take to extreme measures to try to win a title that had managed to elude him over his career. Not that he needed another trophy to add to his cabinet to prove his worth to the world, but either you can win a race, or you lose, such was his mentality.

So what happened to Dale Earnhardt's race in the 1997 Daytona 500?

After showing a great deal of pace during the opening stages of the 500-mile-long race in Daytona Beach, Florida, Dale Earnhardt was in for a fight against Jeff Gordon that year, with the duo being touted as the fastest cars on the day. On lap 189 out of 200, however, the NASCAR Hall of Famer could not capitalize on the speed of his car as he made contact with the outside wall of the tri-oval while attempting to overtake another car.

The resulting loss of momentum not only made him lose position to Gordon, but was also enough for a following Dale Jarrett to nudge the #3 Chevrolet, sending it upside down into the air. After coming to rest on its wheels in the infield, Earnhardt was seen exiting the vehicle with safety personnel approaching. As he walked towards the ambulance on the scene to get checked up after believing his race was over, he had second thoughts.

He was seen exiting the ambulance soon after, getting into his car, and driving into the pits for repairs. Despite losing 5 laps to the leaders, Dale Earnhardt finished the race six laps down in P31.

Jeff Gordon later commented on Earnhardt's resilience and said:

"Never count that guy out, he's made of steel. And that's why so many race car drivers want to pattern themselves after him."

It is easy to see why Earnhardt was and is regarded as the best driver to have driven in the sport.

