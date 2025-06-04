NASCAR titans Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and William Byron offer crucial advice for aspiring drivers

In a clip posted by Sports on Prime, Cup standouts Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and William Byron offered words of wisdom for the next generation of racers. For young racers who aspire to be in NASCAR someday, a trio of Cup Series stars offered them advice in a recent social media video.

Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, recalls being a kid himself and wanting to do nothing but race. Through hard work and getting his cars to the racetrack, the Las Vegas native emerged as an elite NASCAR talent with over 200 wins across all three series.

"I was a kid once. I had a dream of becoming a race car driver. I was able to go out there, work hard through perseverance, working on all my own race cars and preparing them, getting them to the racetrack," Kyle Busch said. (0:24 onwards)

Joey Logano, a three-time Cup champion, urges today's youngsters who are getting behind the wheel to "learn" their racecar. While the driver of the #22 knows a lot of racing has to do with talent, it's important to know your car.

"Make sure you learn the car. Don't just work on your driving skills. Half the battle is your driving skills, but the other half is being able to make sure your car is fast so you can be up there competing for wins," Joey Logano said. (0:08 onwards)

William Byron, the two-time and defending Daytona 500 winner, said if someone is passionate about racing, they should pursue it. The driver of the #24 added that young drivers today should chase their dreams with everything they've got.

"Just pursue your passion. If you're really interested in racing and that's what you love, pursue it with everything," William Byron said. (0:18 onwards)

Kyle Busch reflected on Nashville race that put him above playoff cut line

In the latest Cup Series race at Nashville, Kyle Busch wheeled his #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a 12th-place finish. The effort put the 63-time Cup Series winner above the playoff cut line by a mere two points with 12 races remaining in the regular season.

Following the race, Busch took to X to reflect on the performance. The 40-year-old pointed out how they're now above the playoff cut line and are hopeful to stay there. He wrote:

"P12 in Nashville & moved up 2 spots in points. Inside the cut line now. Let’s keep it there!🙌🏻 @RCRracing x #zone_partner"

Kyle Busch is in his third full-time season at RCR after making the move to the team ahead of 2023. He's won three races with the organization, which all came in 2023. Last year, Busch suffered his first-ever winless season and failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

