NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 Power Rankings: 5 drivers to watch at the Sonoma Raceway

The ongoing NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Sonoma Raceway this weekend following a dramatic Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway last Sunday (June 2).

The 1.99-mile-long road course is located in Sonoma, California, and consists of a total of 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet of total elevation change. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be contested over 110 laps on Sunday, June 9.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Martin Truex Jr. won the 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 after beating the charging Chase Elliott in the closing laps.

The second road course race of the 2024 NASCAR season at Sonoma promises different kinds of action and drama. Let us take a look at the five drivers who could have a strong finish this weekend.

5 NASCAR drivers to watch out for in the Toyota/Save Mart 350

#5 Kyle Busch

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has been going a slump season with just three top-10 finishes in the previous nine races. He is currently out of playoff contention and yet to win a race to lock his spot in the 16-driver playoff grid.

The Sunday’s race at Sonoma might bring a change in form, as the NASCAR veteran has the two wins, seven top-five, and nine top-10 finishes under his best.

#4 Tyler Reddick

The #45 23XI Racing driver is the fifth most successful driver on the list of most active road course race winners with five wins. He scored a second straight fourth-place finish last Sunday at Gateway. He won his season’s first race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Although Tyler Reddick’s stats at Sonoma might not be impressive, his recent form suggests he will be in contention during the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

#3 Kyle Larson

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver is coming off with solid top-10 results despite being involved in an accident with Kyle Busch at Gateway. He has had a great season so far, earning two wins, six top-five finishes, and seven top-10 finishes in 15 races.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson heads to Sonoma this weekend with an aim to secure his third win of the season. He has a victory at this event, which came in 2021, the same year he won his maiden Cup championship. Overall, he has a good record at this track and could be a threat for other drivers this weekend.

#2 Martin Truex Jr.

The #17 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver is the defending winner of the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Truex Jr.’s recent form has gone down, but his stats at Sonoma make him the strongest contender to win this weekend.

Martin Truex Jr. has four victories at Sonoma, making him the most successful active driver at the track. He also holds six top-five and seven top-10 finishes with an average finish of 16.706 in 17 starts.

#1 Chase Elliott

Elliott occupies the first position in the list as he is the best road course driver on the current NASCAR Cup Series grid with seven victories. His last road course win came at Road America in 2021.

Chase Elliott has been in stellar form, finishing in the top 10 in six of the last nine races, including a win at Texas Motor Speedway. He has scored three top-fives and five top-10s in the seven starts at Sonoma and yet to score his first win at the track.