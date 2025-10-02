NASCAR trailblazer Danica Patrick takes aim at NFL for picking Bad Bunny as Super Bowl halftime performer

  • NASCAR
By Mayank Shukla
Published Oct 02, 2025 19:37 GMT
Danica Patrick (left) and Bad Bunny (right) (Credits: Getty Images)

Former NASCAR pioneer Danica Patrick publicly condemned the NFL for choosing Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny as the entertainer for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. Patrick criticized the choice with a tweet, noting that no English music can be found in Bad Bunny's discography.

"Oh fun," Patrick tweeted on Monday. "No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year… not just for sports."
The NFL Super Bowl halftime concert has had some of the planet's largest music icons headline over the years, with each respective year’s show being a focal point of popular American culture. In recent years, former shows have had appearances by Kendrick Lamar (in 2025 with SZA), Usher (in 2024 with Alicia Keys and others) and Rihanna (in 2023).

Danica Patrick's NASCAR legacy can be described as that of an ambitious female racer who continually broke barriers in a predominantly male sport. Patrick was the first woman to ever claim a NASCAR Cup Series pole—a victory that came in the 2013 Daytona 500—and the highest-finisher female in that event's history as well (in eighth place). Patrick did not experience a Cup Series victory but finished her career with seven top-10 finishes, a record for a female NASCAR top-division finisher.

Patrick created a legacy in the IndyCar Series before entering NASCAR as well, when she won the 2008 Indy Japan 300, becoming the only woman ever to do so in an IndyCar event. Patrick's fifth-place IndyCar points finish and a third-place run in the Indianapolis 500 remain records by women in top-level open-wheel competition.

Danica Patrick soaks up Aspen colors and family time at her new home

Danica Patrick recently showcased a new chapter in her post-racing life by celebrating quality time with her family at her newly acquired mountainside home near Aspen. Patrick, now 43 and retired since 2018, shared heartfelt moments in an Instagram post on Tuesday, expressing gratitude for her close-knit and healthy family.

"Had fun showing mom and dad fall in the mountains at the new casa. The aspens turning colors is truly stunning," Patrick captioned the post. "I am so grateful to have such a close family and a healthy one.
"So we leaned into that with lots of activities and time together from morning coffee to falling asleep watching 2 overtime’s in a football game. And all the golf, hiking, off roading, working out, and mom vacuuming the house we had time for in between. 🤣

Danica Patrick described how she and her parents enjoyed the vibrant fall season in the mountains, engaging in activities such as golfing, hiking, off-roading, working out and even sharing simple pleasures like morning coffee and watching football together.

