NASCAR Truck champion gives his straightforward remark for future of championship race at Phoenix after ‘3 unbelievable finishes’

NASCAR's three races this past weekend at the Phoenix Raceway saw incredible finishes. The exciting endings caught the attention of Ty Majeski, the defending CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion.

In Friday night's (March 7) ARCA Menards Series race, Brent Crews powered past Brenden "Butterbean" Queen in the event's last turn to win thrillingly. The next day, Aric Almirola beat and banged with Alex Bowman and took the checkered flag in a photo finish in the Xfinity Series race. Finally, Christopher Bell fended off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin in a photo finish in Sunday's (March 9) Cup Series race. It was Bell's third straight victory in the series.

On the heels of the remarkable weekend, Majeski took to X to make his feelings known on the 1.0-mile track. Amid speculation that NASCAR will soon move the championship race weekend away from Phoenix, Majeski suggests they shouldn't after the racing they saw this weekend. He wrote:

"And nascar is rumored to move championship weekend away from @phoenixraceway 🤔 3 unbelievable finishes this weekend!"

Phoenix Raceway will host the championship race weekend this November for the sixth straight year. The track was formerly Homestead-Miami Speedway before the Arizona track became the site of the title race in 2020. However, it's not confirmed that Phoenix will be the championship race track in 2026.

Majeski pilots the #98 ThorSport Racing Ford in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Last season, the 30-year-old scored his first career Truck championship after making the Championship 4 and winning the season-finale race at Phoenix. Majeski posted three wins in 2024 and recorded 14 top 10s and 10 top fives. Back to defend his title in 2025, Majeski earned a third-place finish at Daytona and followed up with an eighth-place run at Atlanta. He is currently second in the points standings after two races.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers took part in Phoenix tire test following Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway wrapped up on Sunday afternoon, but not all drivers left Arizona that day. Cup Series drivers Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick, and Josh Berry stayed back to participate in a tire test on Monday (March 10) to help NASCAR decide what to do with the tires for November's championship race.

The news was brought to light by FOX NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, who wrote via X:

"Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick and Josh Berry scheduled to do Goodyear tire test today at Phoenix. The softer tire used yesterday will be baseline for test and they will test other softer tires to help determine a tire for championship race, which will have only one tire compound."

Sunday's Cup Series race had two different tire compounds - the option tire and the prime tire. The option tire was a "softer" tire which tended to be faster in short spurts, while the prime tire was "harder" and lasted more laps.

