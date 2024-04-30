NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Full entry list for Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to Kansas City this weekend, following a two-week off.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 is the eighth Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (May 4) at the Kansas Speedway. The race kicks off at 8 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 134 laps on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval-shaped intermediate track. It will be the 24th annual Heart of America 200 truck race, hosted by Kansas Speedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 201-mile Heart of America 200 on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

The 33 truck drivers in action include notable names like Jennifer Jo Cobb, Mason Maggio, Kaden Honeycutt, Cam Waters, Kris Wright, Keith McGee, Conner Jones, and Stefan Parsons.

Driving the #23 Chevrolet for GMS Racing, Grant Enfinger won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 in a time of 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 24 seconds.

Expand Tweet

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and Matt Crafton tied for the most Heart of America 200 wins with three. Busch won the event in 2014, 2017, and 2021.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 full entry list

Here's a list of the 33 Truck Series drivers that will take part at the Kansas Speedway:

#1 - Brett Moffitt #02 - Mason Massey #2 - Nick Sanchez #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - Connor Mosack #9 - Grant Enfinger #10 - Jennifer Jo Cobb #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Taylor Gray #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Christian Eckes #22 - Mason Maggio #25 - Ty Dillon #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Lawless Alan #38 - Layne Riggs (R) #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Matt Mills #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #46 - Thad Moffitt (R) #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Cameron Waters #71 - Rajah Caruth #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Chase Purdy #88 - Matt Crafton #91 - Zane Smith (i) #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at Kansas Speedway on May 4, 2024, at 8 pm ET.