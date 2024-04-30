NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Full entry list for Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to Kansas City this weekend, following a two-week off.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 is the eighth Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (May 4) at the Kansas Speedway. The race kicks off at 8 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 134 laps on the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval-shaped intermediate track. It will be the 24th annual Heart of America 200 truck race, hosted by Kansas Speedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 201-mile Heart of America 200 on Saturday.

The 33 truck drivers in action include notable names like Jennifer Jo Cobb, Mason Maggio, Kaden Honeycutt, Cam Waters, Kris Wright, Keith McGee, Conner Jones, and Stefan Parsons.

Driving the #23 Chevrolet for GMS Racing, Grant Enfinger won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 in a time of 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 24 seconds.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and Matt Crafton tied for the most Heart of America 200 wins with three. Busch won the event in 2014, 2017, and 2021.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 full entry list

Here's a list of the 33 Truck Series drivers that will take part at the Kansas Speedway:

  1. #1 - Brett Moffitt
  2. #02 - Mason Massey
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #5 - Dean Thompson
  5. #7 - Connor Mosack
  6. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  7. #10 - Jennifer Jo Cobb
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #17 - Taylor Gray
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #19 - Christian Eckes
  14. #22 - Mason Maggio
  15. #25 - Ty Dillon
  16. #32 - Bret Holmes
  17. #33 - Lawless Alan
  18. #38 - Layne Riggs (R)
  19. #41 - Bayley Currey
  20. #42 - Matt Mills
  21. #43 - Daniel Dye
  22. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  23. #46 - Thad Moffitt (R)
  24. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  25. #56 - Timmy Hill
  26. #66 - Cameron Waters
  27. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  28. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  29. #77 - Chase Purdy
  30. #88 - Matt Crafton
  31. #91 - Zane Smith (i)
  32. #98 - Ty Majeski
  33. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at Kansas Speedway on May 4, 2024, at 8 pm ET.

