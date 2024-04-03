NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Full entry list for Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to Ridgeway, Virginia, this weekend after a week off.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200 is the sixth Truck Series race of the season and will be held Friday (April 5) at Martinsville Speedway. The race is set to kick off at 7:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 200 laps on the 0.526-mile, short paperclip-shaped track. It will be the 26th annual Long John Silver's 200 truck race, hosted by Martinsville Speedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the list of drivers taking part in the 105-mile Long John Silver's 200 on Saturday.

The 33 truck drivers in action include notable names like William Sawalich, Sammy Smith, Kaden Honeycutt, Cam Waters, Justin Carroll, Jack Wood, Spencer Boyd, and Chase Purdy.

Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200 and will look to defend his title this Sunday.

Dennis Setzer and Kevin Harvick hold the record for the most Long John Silver's 200 wins, with three. They are followed by Kyle Busch with two wins.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 200 full entry list

Here's a list of the 33 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Martinsville Speedway:

#02 - Mason Massey #1 - William Sawalich #2 - Nick Sanchez #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - Sammy Smith #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Taylor Gray #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Christian Eckes #22 - TBA #25 - Ty Dillon #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Lawless Alan #38 - Layne Riggs #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Matt Mills #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #46 - Thad Moffitt #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Cam Waters #71 - Rajah Caruth #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Chase Purdy #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at Martinsville Speedway on April 5, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

