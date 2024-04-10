NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Full entry list for SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 10, 2024 18:33 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend following an Xfinity race at Martinsville.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 is the seventh Truck Series race of the season and will be held Friday (Apr. 12) at the Texas Motor Speedway. The race kicks off at 8:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 167 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped intermediate track. It will be the 26th annual SpeedyCash.com 250 truck race, hosted by Texas Motor Speedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 250-mile SpeedyCash.com 250 on Saturday.

The 34 truck drivers in action include notable names like Kris Wright, Kyle Busch, Keith McGee, Conner Jones and Stefan Parsons.

Driving the #42 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports, Carson Hocevar won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250.

Todd Bodine holds the record for the most SpeedyCash.com 250 wins, with four. He's followed by Dennis Setzer, Jack Sprague, Brendan Gaughan, Ron Hornaday Jr., Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter and Greg Biffle, with two wins apiece.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 full entry list

Here's a list of the 34 Truck Series drivers that will take part at the Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Kris Wright
  2. #02 - Mason Massey
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #5 - Dean Thompson
  5. #7 - Kyle Busch (i)
  6. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  7. #11 - Corey Heim
  8. #13 - Jake Garcia
  9. #15 - Tanner Gray
  10. #17 - Taylor Gray
  11. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  12. #19 - Christian Eckes
  13. #20 - TBA
  14. #22 - Keith McGee
  15. #25 - Ty Dillon
  16. #32 - Bret Holmes
  17. #33 - Lawless Alan
  18. #38 - Layne Riggs (R)
  19. #41 - Bayley Currey
  20. #42 - Matt Mills
  21. #43 - Daniel Dye
  22. #45 - Johnny Sauter
  23. #46 - Thad Moffitt (R)
  24. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  25. #56 - Timmy Hill
  26. #66 - Conner Jones (R)
  27. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  28. #75 - Stefan Parsons
  29. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  30. #77 - Chase Purdy
  31. #88 - Matt Crafton
  32. #91 - Zane Smith (i)
  33. #98 - Ty Majeski
  34. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at Texas Motor Speedway on Apr. 12, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?