NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Full entry list for SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend following an Xfinity race at Martinsville.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 is the seventh Truck Series race of the season and will be held Friday (Apr. 12) at the Texas Motor Speedway. The race kicks off at 8:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Expand Tweet

The event will be contested over 167 laps on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval-shaped intermediate track. It will be the 26th annual SpeedyCash.com 250 truck race, hosted by Texas Motor Speedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 250-mile SpeedyCash.com 250 on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

The 34 truck drivers in action include notable names like Kris Wright, Kyle Busch, Keith McGee, Conner Jones and Stefan Parsons.

Driving the #42 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports, Carson Hocevar won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250.

Todd Bodine holds the record for the most SpeedyCash.com 250 wins, with four. He's followed by Dennis Setzer, Jack Sprague, Brendan Gaughan, Ron Hornaday Jr., Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter and Greg Biffle, with two wins apiece.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 full entry list

Here's a list of the 34 Truck Series drivers that will take part at the Texas Motor Speedway:

#1 - Kris Wright #02 - Mason Massey #2 - Nick Sanchez #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - Kyle Busch (i) #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Taylor Gray #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - TBA #22 - Keith McGee #25 - Ty Dillon #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Lawless Alan #38 - Layne Riggs (R) #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Matt Mills #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Johnny Sauter #46 - Thad Moffitt (R) #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Conner Jones (R) #71 - Rajah Caruth #75 - Stefan Parsons #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Chase Purdy #88 - Matt Crafton #91 - Zane Smith (i) #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at Texas Motor Speedway on Apr. 12, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.