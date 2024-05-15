NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Full entry list for Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 15, 2024 17:34 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, this weekend, following a Darlington race.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Wright Brand 250 is the 10th Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (May 18) at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. The race kicks off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.625-mile permanent asphalt oval-shaped short track. It will be the second annual Wright Brand 250 truck race hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 156-mile Wright Brand 250 on Saturday.

The 38 truck drivers have entered for 36 spots, which include notable names like Brendan Queen, Clayton Green, Sammy Smith, Trey Hutchens, Aric Almirola, Dawson Sutton, Conner Jones, Stefan Parsons, Justin Carroll and Jack Wood.

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, Kyle Larson won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Wright Brand 250 in a time of two hours, 17 minutes and 25 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series Wright Brand 250 full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 Truck Series drivers who will take part at the North Wilkesboro Speedway:

  1. #1 - Brenden Queen
  2. #02 - Mason Massey
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #04 - Clayton Green
  5. #5 - Dean Thompson
  6. #7 - Sammy Smith (i)
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #14 - Trey Hutchens
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #16 - Aric Almirola (i)
  13. #17 - Taylor Gray
  14. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  15. #19 - Christian Eckes
  16. #22 - TBA
  17. #25 - Ty Dillon
  18. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  19. #32 - Bret Holmes
  20. #33 - Lawless Alan
  21. #38 - Layne Riggs (R)
  22. #41 - Bayley Currey
  23. #42 - Matt Mills
  24. #43 - Daniel Dye
  25. #45 - Ross Chastain (i)
  26. #46 - Thad Moffitt (R)
  27. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  28. #56 - Timmy Hill
  29. #66 - Conner Jones (R)
  30. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  31. #75 - Stefan Parsons
  32. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  33. #77 - Chase Purdy
  34. #88 - Matt Crafton
  35. #90 - Justin Carroll
  36. #91 - Jack Wood
  37. #98 - Ty Majeski
  38. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, 2024, at 1:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी