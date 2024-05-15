NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Full entry list for Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, this weekend, following a Darlington race.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Wright Brand 250 is the 10th Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (May 18) at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. The race kicks off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 250 laps on the 0.625-mile permanent asphalt oval-shaped short track. It will be the second annual Wright Brand 250 truck race hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in the 156-mile Wright Brand 250 on Saturday.

The 38 truck drivers have entered for 36 spots, which include notable names like Brendan Queen, Clayton Green, Sammy Smith, Trey Hutchens, Aric Almirola, Dawson Sutton, Conner Jones, Stefan Parsons, Justin Carroll and Jack Wood.

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, Kyle Larson won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Wright Brand 250 in a time of two hours, 17 minutes and 25 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2024 Craftsman Truck Series Wright Brand 250 full entry list

Here's a list of the 38 Truck Series drivers who will take part at the North Wilkesboro Speedway:

#1 - Brenden Queen #02 - Mason Massey #2 - Nick Sanchez #04 - Clayton Green #5 - Dean Thompson #7 - Sammy Smith (i) #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #14 - Trey Hutchens #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Aric Almirola (i) #17 - Taylor Gray #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Christian Eckes #22 - TBA #25 - Ty Dillon #26 - Dawson Sutton #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Lawless Alan #38 - Layne Riggs (R) #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Matt Mills #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Ross Chastain (i) #46 - Thad Moffitt (R) #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #66 - Conner Jones (R) #71 - Rajah Caruth #75 - Stefan Parsons #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Chase Purdy #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, 2024, at 1:30 pm ET.