NASCAR Truck Series: An update on Dean Thompson following yesterday’s crash

NASCAR Truck Series driver Dean Thompson was involved in a violent crash in the SpeedyCash.com 250 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Thompson crashed in the final stage of the race, bringing out the red flag with 22 laps to go.

The 21-year-old climbed out of his truck but immediately collapsed to the ground. The AMR Safety Team treated the driver before he was put on a stretcher and taken to the infield care center for observation, where he was being monitored by the on-track medical staff.

While in the infield center, TRICON garage reported that Thompson was awake and alert. He was then taken to the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center after the race ended, for further evaluation.

While in the hospital, the #5 Toyota driver took to social media to give an update on his condition. He tweeted that he was doing well and getting the necessary scans done.

"Hey y'all, I actually deleted Twitter to do a detox for about a month but I'm back lol. Just to update y'all I'm doing good, just getting some scans done then I'm gonna go have a beer when I get home!"

Dean Thompson @deanthompsonr Hey y’all, I actually deleted Twitter to do a detox for about a month but I’m back lol. Just to update y’all I’m doing good, just getting some scans done then I’m gonna go have a beer when I get home! Hey y’all, I actually deleted Twitter to do a detox for about a month but I’m back lol. Just to update y’all I’m doing good, just getting some scans done then I’m gonna go have a beer when I get home!

Bob Pockrass, Fox Sports Journalist, later shared that the 21-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver was released from the hospital early Sunday Morning.

Thompson's car after the wreck

On a late restart, Thomspon's #5 Truck got loose, made contact with the wall, and spun back into the track toward the field. Several trucks slammed into his truck in a side-door collision with its passenger-side frame.

Matt Mills and Trey Hutchens were left helpless as they couldn't avoid Thompson's truck. No other driver was injured in the wreck.

The Anaheim, California native, currently in his second full season in the NASCAR Truck Series, has a career-best finish of 11th from 28 starts. Prior to the incident, Thompson could have bettered his 11th-place finish as he showed promising speed.

Nick Sanchez loses out on a deserved victory as the NASCAR Truck race ends in a wild overtime finish

Nick Sanchez's truck spins on the final lap

Nick Sanchez dominated the NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, having led 168 of the 171 laps. After taking the white flag in double overtime, Sanchez and Zane Smith were involved in an intense battle for the win.

On the final lap, Carson Hocevar, running fourth, had a massive run after Sanchez made the trip to the grass. Hocevar hooked the #2 driver who lost control and slid sideways, collecting Zane Smith and Christian Eckes.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX OFFICIAL: Carson Hocevar wins at Texas Motor Speedway after a big crash in overtime! OFFICIAL: Carson Hocevar wins at Texas Motor Speedway after a big crash in overtime! https://t.co/Nxrq76Rl6J

The #2 Rev Racing driver expressed his frustration in a post-race interview as he said:

"Coming to the last lap, me and the 38 were playing an aggressive side-drafting game. Went a little too aggressive on him, got loose, went through the grass, saved it, and just got hooked by the 42 (Hocevar), so I don’t know what else to say on that."

Reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion Zane Smith was dejected about the last-lap mishap. The #38 driver stated that Sanchez's tactics were sketchy and he called the #2 driver "a dart without feathers on the straightaway."

Carson Hocevar left the chaos behind him to take his first Truck Series win in his 59th start. He also apologized for the last lap incident in an interview on the Victory Lane.

Poll : 0 votes