NASCAR Truck Series Champion Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports snap major tie up with $40 billion worth F-500 company

Reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports recently announced their new alliance with Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 publicly traded managed healthcare company based in St. Louis, Missouri. The association is set to sponsor the 23-year-old Huntington Beach, California native in his appearances in the Truck Series, as well as the Cup Series.

Centene Corporation is due to support Smith's six part-time entries in the highest echelon of the sport this year. Driving the #38 Ford Mustang, Zane Smith will be seen representing Ambetter Health and Wellcare, both subsidiaries of the Fortune 500 corporation. Smith's appearance in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will also see the corporation worth $40 billion sponsor his #38 Ford F-150 as the primary sponsor for the Homestead-Miami race weekend on October 21st, while also including associate sponsorship all season long.

Zane Smith elaborated on what Centene Corporation's support meant to him as a driver and said:

“I’m fortunate to have a great sponsor of Centene’s stature to step up and support me and Front Row Motorsports as I look to gain racing experience in the NASCAR Cup Series while at the same time defending the Craftsman title. I’m excited to represent Ambetter Health and Wellcare as Centene continues to grow their involvement in NASCAR and their healthcare presence across the United States.”

Bob Jenkins, the owner of Front Row Motorsports, also spoke about the new alliance and said:

“This is an example of another well-respected and premier company to join our organization and the sport. Their support also allows us to move Zane up into the NASCAR Cup Series part-time and continue his growth while also helping us defend our Craftsman Truck Series championship. We’re excited for the year ahead.”

Centene Corporation executives elaborate on their new partnership with Zane Smith in the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series

Sarah London, CEO at Centene Corporation, elaborated on how the conglomerate plans to form a relationship with the racing community across the country and said:

“We’re excited to partner with Front Row Motorsports and Zane Smith to build on our relationship with racing fans across the country. Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to further connect with racing fans and educate them on our mission to transform the health of our local communities and ensure everyone is able to access high-quality affordable healthcare.”

Focusing primarily on the healthcare industry, Centene Corporation and Zane Smith's exposure to the sport's fans will certainly help impart more knowledge to the average stock car racing fan across the country.

