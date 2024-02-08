NASCAR Truck Series champions Hattori Racing Enterprises dial back to part-time schedule during 2024 season

NASCAR Truck Series outfit Hattori Racing Enterprises will dial back to a part-time schedule for the 2024 season. Additionally, the team will not be fielding an entry in the season-opening Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

The Japanese-American team owned by former NASCAR driver Shigeaki Hattori confirmed to TobyChristie.com that the team will be scaling back its operations in the Truck Series for the upcoming season.

Hattori Racing Enterprises is reported to be exploring opportunities in other motor racing series - ARCA Menards Series and IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. The team has yet to announce its schedule for the upcoming season.

Shigeaki Hattori's team debuted in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2013 and transitioned to a full-time competitor in 2016. With 14 wins in the last decade at the Truck level, the major highlight was its championship-winning season in 2018. Brett Moffitt piloted the #16 Toyota that season, winning six races en route to his title victory.

Truck Series champions 2018

Last season, Tyler Ankrum was behind the wheel of the #16 Toyota Tundra for the entire season. Ankrum scored one top five and five top 10 finishes in 2023 and was classified 17th in the drivers standings. The 22-year-old is announced to join McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for the upcoming season.

Hattori Racing also fielded the #61 Toyota on a part-time schedule on eight race weekends. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell, Jake Drew, and Sean Hingorani shared the #61 Toyota, with Bell fetching a fourth-place best finish at Pocono.

The team will announce its part-time Truck Series schedule, driver, and sponsor lineup for the 2024 campaign at a later date.

Rajah Caruth set to join Spire Motorsports' NASCAR Truck Series outfit

NASCAR Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth is set to drive the #71 Chevy Silverado for Spire Motorsports on a full-time basis for the upcoming season. Caruth will be backed by Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick, with HendrickCars.com serving as the primary sponsor for 10 races.

After GMS Racing closed shop at the end of last season, Caruth revealed his NASCAR future was on the line, unsure if he could secure a full-time ride. Battling these uncertainties, the 21-year-old was emotional after securing a ride with Spire. He said in a press release:

"I’m usually a pretty stoic guy, emotionally, but it’s hard not to tear up a little bit thinking about this opportunity. There was a lot of uncertainty over the winter in almost every sense of the word. I just feel really blessed to be able to drive for Spire Motorsports and to be able to have Chad [Walter] come with me."

He added:

"It’s a dream to be here and to have a full season and to have a place where I can grow is pretty special. I’m ready to get back to work and continue what we’ve done over the last few months."

Rajah Caruth expressed his gratitude to Mr. Rick Hendrick and the team for their support. The Washington, D.C. native is eager to kick off his season at Daytona, in the Fresh From Florida 250 scheduled on February 16th.