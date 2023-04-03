NASCAR Truck Series: Chase Briscoe to compete in the 2023 Bristol Dirt Truck race

Chase Briscoe will compete in the NASCAR Truck Series race at the Bristol Motors Speedway dirt track. Briscoe will be pulling double duty on the dirt track as he adds the Truck series race to his schedule.

Briscoe will pilot the #22 Ford F-150 for AM Racing, making his 29th Truck Series start. Production Alliance Group will serve as the primary sponsor for his #22 Truck according to the announcement made by the team on April 3rd.

Chase Briscoe expressed his excitement for the race in a statement that read:

"I’m really excited for this opportunity with AM Racing and Production Alliance Group."

"I always look forward to the Bristol dirt weekend and to be able to get on track twice as much and feel things out will be a lot of fun and, I hope, really beneficial. I know everyone at AM Racing has worked hard to get the truck ready and I think it’s anyone’s race when it comes to the dirt events."

The Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway marks Briscoe's return to the series after two years. The Cup Series regular drove the #4 for Roper Racing Team in 2021 finishing fifth, in his last appearance in the series.

The 29-year-old added about his truck racing experience:

"I got the chance to run Bristol a few years ago, and I’ve run the truck race at Knoxville, so I’ve got a good idea of how the truck itself will act on dirt. It’ll really just come down to how the track surface changes and whether things can stay green for long enough to make a move."

Briscoe has two wins, 12 top fives, and 17 top tens in 28 starts in the Truck series. He bagged most of these results in 2017 when he drove full-time for Brad Keselowski Racing. The 29-year-old will be hoping to add to his two victories in the category when NASCAR heads to Bristol on April 9.

AM Racing eager to get its first NASCAR Truck Series victory

AM Racing is hoping to make its mark in the NASCAR Truck Series as it chases its first win. The team has been a mainstay in the series since 2016. For the ongoing season, it has a single entry with a rotating driver lineup for the #22 truck.

Chase Briscoe driving the #4 Truck in the Pinty's Truck Race

Wade Moore, AM Racing President, spoke about Briscoe's role in the team:

"Chase is a talented race car driver but his experience and feedback on dirt will be a huge asset to our organization as we chase our first career win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Without a doubt, we believe Chase will not only put our team in contention, but he will have an opportunity to also win his third career Truck Series race."

Chase Briscoe will face stiff competition from other NASCAR Cup Series drivers and regulars as he chases his third victory in the series.

