NASCAR Truck Series: Dean Thompson collapses on ground after being involved in a dreadful crash

NASCAR Truck Series driver Dean Thompson was involved in a horrific crash in the SpeedyCash.com 250 race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 21-year-old was transported to a local hospital after making a trip to the infield care center.

After running in the top five for most of the race, Thompson lost positions on a late restart. In a bid to make up for the lost positions, the #5 Toyota driver spun off in Turn 4.

The truck slammed into the outside wall and then slid onto the track. Most of the oncoming traffic avoided him before Matt Mills and then Trey Hutchens hit his truck.

The Daily Downforce @dailydownforce Here’s what happened in this wreck. Really really terrible accident. Hoping for the best for Dean Thompson too #NASCAR75 Here’s what happened in this wreck. Really really terrible accident. Hoping for the best for Dean Thompson too #NASCAR75 https://t.co/3nSSZ2hH2A

NASCAR officials red-flagged the race after the incident. Thompson climbed out of his truck but immediately collapsed to the ground. The AMR Safety Team treated the driver before he was put on a stretcher and taken to the infield care center for observation.

TRICON garage reported that Thompson was awake and alert. He was then taken to the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for further evaluation. Thompson shared on social media that he was doing well and was getting some scans done.

The Anaheim, California native, currently in his second full season in the NASCAR Truck Series, has a career-best finish of 11th from 28 starts. Prior to the incident, Thompson could have bettered his 11th-place finish as he showed promising speed.

Carson Hocevar wins his first NASCAR Truck Series race in a wild overtime finish

Nick Sanchez dominated the NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, having led 168 of the 171 laps. After taking the white flag in double overtime, Sanchez and Zane Smith were involved in an intense battle for the win.

Carson Hocevar, running fourth, had a massive run and hooked Nick Sanchez in the lead who lost control. Smith and Christian Eckes were also taken out by Sanchez as he slid to the outside wall. Hocevar took the checkered flag as all his competitors crashed out.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX OFFICIAL: Carson Hocevar wins at Texas Motor Speedway after a big crash in overtime! OFFICIAL: Carson Hocevar wins at Texas Motor Speedway after a big crash in overtime! https://t.co/Nxrq76Rl6J

Sanchez elaborated on the final lap wreck as he said:

"Coming to the last lap, me and the 38 were playing an aggressive side-drafting game. Went a little too aggressive on him, got loose, went through the grass, saved it, and just got hooked by the 42 (Hocevar), so I don’t know what else to say on that."

Reigning NASCAR Truck series champion Zane Smith was upset with the result as he called the incident sketchy.

Carson Hocevar won his maiden Truck race in his 59th career start, having come close on many occasions. Speaking about the incident, he said:

"I’m just excited, I didn’t mean to get into the 2 (Sanchez). I just went to give him a push and they were sideways. The second I hit him, he was gone. I apologize to them. I’ll take the fall for it, wrecking a Chevy, but thankfully a Chevy is in Victory Lane."

