NASCAR Truck Series driver Stefan Parsons kicks off championship weekend with a crash during practice

Part-time Xfinity Series and former ARCA Menards driver Stefan Parsons returned to the NASCAR Truck Series spotlight on Friday, November 3, taking the reins of the No. 25 for Rackley W.A.R.

However, the evening took an unexpected turn for Parsons during practice, pushing back his aspirations for a strong showing in the championship weekend.

With just under two minutes remaining in the practice session leading up to Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race, Parsons saw his vehicle catapult towards the outer wall, leading to a collision.

Post-race, Stefan Parsons opened up to Toby Christie, offering insights into the incident.

"I felt like we cut a right front [tire]," Parsons explained. "We were doing a mock [qualifying] run, and went into Turn 3 and laid on the splitter and went straight."

Stefan Parsons focused on Championship race despite practice hiccup

Despite the setback, the 25-year-old driver acknowledged the dedication of the Rackley W.A.R. and Rackley Roofing teams in providing him with a competitive vehicle.

Parsons said:

"They did a really good job bringing me a really good piece. And this is just a dream opportunity for me with Curtis and Willie and everybody here."

The North Carolina native was gutted over the crash and expressed his disappointment at the unfortunate event.

“It’s so unfortunate to have that happen in practice. Something out of our control,” he said.

However, Stefan Parsons remains focused on Friday's Truck Series Championship race and is prepared to be at the top of his game. He stated:

“Just getting the backup truck out, and give it our best shot tomorrow.”

Parsons' 2023 campaign has been marked by sporadic appearances in both the Truck and Xfinity Series.

In the Truck Series, his outings have been limited to Pocono Raceway, where he secured a 28th-place finish, and Bristol Motor Speedway, where he concluded the race in 36th position. He drove for Young’s Motorsports in both the races.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series has witnessed Stefan Parsons’ participation in a total of 14 races this season. The 25-year-old drove primarily for SS Green Light Racing. However, he also took the reins of Alpha Prime Racing for the races in Daytona and Watkins Glen.

Shifting focus to the Craftsman Truck Series Championship race in Phoenix later on Friday, Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger will be competing for the title at the 1-mile track.