NASCAR Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen sent to local hospital after head-on collision with the wall at Talladega

NASCAR Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen was involved in a nasty accident at Talladega Superspeedway in the second stage of the Love's RV Stop 250 on Saturday, September 30.

The incident occurred on Lap 39, when Friesen, who was racing at the tail end of the main draft pack, slammed into the outside barriers at Turn three after getting hooked by Tyler Ankrum, who was also nudged by the truck behind him.

The incident in the closing laps of the second stage sent Stewart Friesen's #52 Toyota Tundra towards the outside wall at full speed with a head-on collision, resulting in the Truck spinning around and coming to a halt on the apron.

Stewart Friesen appeared flustered after the huge impact as he climbed out of his #52 Halmar Friesen Racing truck with his own effort until the AMR safety crew escorted him to the infield care center at Talladega Superspeedway. After undergoing preliminary checks at the infield care it was decided to take Friesen to a nearby hospital.

Around midnight on October 1, Friesen released a statement on social media, confirming that he was released from the hospital after being evaluated and treated.

His statement on X (formerly Twitter) read:

"As of 12:25 am ET, @nascar_trucks series driver of the No. 52 @toyotaracing Tundra TRD Pro has been treated, evaluated and released from the hospital after the on-track accident at @talladega."

Stewart Friesen not the only driver sent to the hospital for further evaluation

Saturday afternoon's Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway witnessed two big accidents, which resulted in two drivers being sent to the nearby medical center.

Along with Stewart Friesen, Greg Van Alst also had to visit the hospital as he was involved in a multi-truck pile-up in the final laps of the 94-lap race, which was extended to 99 laps.

With two laps remaining in the race, Nick Sanchez and Matt Crafton caused the 'Big one,' with a total of 10 trucks collected in the pile-up. Van Alst was one of the drivers who was caught up in the melee, as his #20 Chevy was sent hurdling towards the barriers on the front stretch.

The head-on collision with the barriers lifted the truck off its four wheels for a brief moment in time before coming to a stop.

Greg Van Alst was taken to the infield care center in the 2.66-mile superspeedway before he was sent to the local hospital.

NASCAR has taken both Stewart Friesen and Van Alst's trucks to its R&D center in Concord, North Carolina for a safety inspection.