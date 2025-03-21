NASCAR Truck Series driver Toni Breidinger attends Tennis star Coco Gauff’s Miami Open match with Sofia Kenin

Tricon Garage driver Toni Breidinger shared a video from Thursday's Miami Open match ahead of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race this Friday at Homestead Miami Speedway. Breidinger was the first Arab-American woman to race in a NASCAR national series in 2021. She currently drives the No. 5 Toyota for her rookie NASCAR Truck Series full-time season.

Ad

On her Instagram story, Breidinger shared a video of Coco Gauff making a serve during her match against fellow American Sofia Kenin. Gauff, who is ranked No. 3 in the world, did not lose a single game and won 6-0, 6-0 to move to the next round.

Toni Breidinger's story on March 21. Source: @tonibreidinger on Instagram

Meanwhile, Breidinger started the 2025 season at Daytona International Speedway and finished 28th after getting caught in a crash. She placed 24th at the 1.54-mile track in Atlanta and her best finish so far this year came last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where she finished 21st. The 25-year-old has made seven starts in the NASCAR Truck Series for Tricon Garage over the past three seasons with two top-20 finishes.

Ad

Trending

In a previous post on Instagram, Breidinger shared a video after the Vegas race and wrote:

"It was so sick to race at Vegas for the first time! lot’s learned, excited to have some back to back races coming up here. next up Miami."

Ad

The fourth race for the NASCAR Truck Series, 'Baptist Health 200' is scheduled for Friday, March 21 at 8 pm EDT.

"I think people want to know the real you" - Toni Breidinger on social media presence

Toni Breidinger is also a model and has worked with brands like Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated. She also has a big social media following with more than five million followers on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok combined.

Ad

"I think people want to know the real you. People watch me race on TV, (but) they get to know the real me (through social media). Hopefully, I can bring a new demographic to watch the Truck Series and to watch NASCAR. I do feel like my fan base is very international," Toni Breidinger said (via Autoweek).

Ad

Toni Breidinger started racing go-karts at nine with her twin sister, before competing in Late Models with Hailie Deegan in 2018 and joining GMS Racing the following year. The San Francisco, California native competed in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series in 2018 and finished fourth overall. Breidinger raced for Venturini Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series for her second full-time season and also finished fourth overall.

Breidinger debuted in the NASCAR Truck Series in the 2023 Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway and finished 15th, her best result in three years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback