NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Heart of America 200

After two weeks off, the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has arrived at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

The Heart of America 200 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 8 pm ET. The eighth race of the 2024 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track. The 33 drivers will compete over 134 laps in the race for a chance at victory.

Expand Tweet

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series starting line-up for Heart of America 200 on his official X account.

Who is on pole for Heart of America 200?

In Saturday’s (May 4) NASCAR Truck Series qualifying race, Spire Motorsports driver Chase Purdy scored the first pole of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. He is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the Heart of America 200 at Kansas. He posted a lap time of 30.728 seconds and a speed of 175.735 mph. It marked his third truck pole of his career.

ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski will share the front row with Majeski after turning in a lap of 175.713 mph.

They were followed by Ty Dillon, Rajah Caruth, Connor Mosack, Daniel Dye, Jake Garcia, Stewart Friesen, Zane Smith, and Christian Eckes, who completed the top 10.

Expand Tweet

Grant Enfinger, the defending champion, will start 16th in the 201-mile race.

2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions for the 33-Truck Series grid at Kansas Speedway:

#77 - Chase Purdy #98 - Ty Majeski #25 - Ty Dillon #71 - Rajah Caruth #7 - Connor Mosack #43 - Daniel Dye #13 - Jake Garcia #52 - Stewart Friesen #91 - Zane Smith #19 - Christian Eckes #99 - Ben Rhodes #18 - Tyler Ankrum #11 - Corey Heim #88 - Matt Crafton #42 - Matt Mills #9 - Grant Enfinger #17 - Taylor Gray #15 - Tanner Gray #1 - Brett Moffitt #66 - Cam Waters #41 - Bayley Currey #5 - Dean Thompson #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #32 - Bret Holmes #38 - Layne Riggs #46 - Thad Moffitt #76 - Spencer Boyd #33 - Lawless Alan #22 - Mason Maggio #10 - Jennifer Jo Cobb #2 - Nick Sanchez #56 - Timmy Hill #02 - Mason Massey

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Kansas Speedway for Heart of America 200 at 8 pm ET.