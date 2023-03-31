NASCAR Truck Series race will not have a ‘live’ pit stop. Here’s why

NASCAR has announced that the Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on April 1 will not feature live pit stops. The reason for the decision is that the event is a stand-alone race as the Xfinity and Cup Series races will be hosted at the Richmond Raceway.

NASCAR has made such a decision since most Truck Series teams share the trained pit crew with Xfinity teams. As Xfinity and Truck races won't take place on the same track this weekend, live pitstops have been canceled.

This is a cost-saving measure for the Truck teams as they don't have to hire specialized pit crew members.

The pit-stop rules to be applied for the Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway limit the type of services a truck can receive during each stop. Drivers cannot gain or lose position on pit roads, as most trucks are serviced by inexperienced crew. However, the team's strategic decisions will influence the race results.

This provides fans with more green-flag racing and the result is controlled by the driver and the strategy. Pit-stop mishaps are also eliminated, avoiding chaos in the pits.

NASCAR announces the procedure for pit stops in the Texas Truck race

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220

The race will run over 167 laps, with three stages at 77/122/137.

The general rules stated by NASCAR are (source Twitter @bobpockrass):

The field will be frozen at the time of caution

Fuel may be added at any time

Tires may only be changed at the stage breaks or at the competition caution

Competition Caution

At approx. lap 35, there will be a competition caution. Pit road will be opened, and teams will have the option to pit. Teams will be allowed to change tires. Teams will not be able to gain or lose spots on pit road.

The competition caution will consist of a THREE minute break.

NASCAR Officials will announce the start of the THREE minute break after the last vehicle has stopped in their pit stall

No crew members on pit road until all vehicles are stopped and NASCAR has announced the start of the break

Fuel may not be added, and tires may not be changed at the same time

Tires must be changed first, then fuel may be added

Yellow flag laps will not count once the caution vehicle has captured the field & the free pass has been moved

Teams that elect not to pit will stop behind the caution vehicle until the conclusion of the break

Stage Break Pit Stops

Stage breaks will consist of a THREE-minute break with the same rules for competition caution.

Fuel may not be added, and tires may not be changed at the same time.

Tires must be changed first, then fuel may be added

Yellow flag laps will not count once the caution vehicle has captured the field & the free pass has been moved

Teams that elect not to pit will stop behind the caution vehicle until the conclusion of the break.

Green Flag Pit Stops

In the event of a flat tire under green flag: If the tire is visually flat when the vehicle enters pit road, the team may elect to change the flat tire(s) only.

In the event of a flat-spotted tire under green flag: the team can change the flat spotted tire(s) only. Tires must be left on the hot side of pit road to be verified by a NASCAR Official.

