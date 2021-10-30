Chevrolet announces redesigned Silverado for 2022 NASCAR Truck Series season

On the eve of the final elimination race of the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs, Chevrolet announced that the company will field a redesigned entry for the 2022 campaign: the Silverado RST.

The race truck will be virtually identical to the production model, which features a new front bumper and grille, emphasizing the truck’s stability and strength with a wide, planted stance. The Silverado RST will offer prospective buyers more choices, technology, and premium touches.

Mark Sobczynski, Silverado Marketing manager, said in a press release:

“The Silverado name means legendary performance both on and off the track, and the RST is the perfect example of that capability. With significant enhancements like a redesigned interior with standard 13.4-inch diagonal touchscreen, refreshed exterior, and four different engine options, we’re excited for Chevy fans to experience the Silverado RST, regardless of whether they’re at the racetrack or their local dealership.”

The Silverado has been around the NASCAR Truck Series since the beginning

The Bow Tie brand has fielded the Silverado in every NASCAR Truck Series season since it made its debut in 1995. Mike Skinner won the driver's championship that inaugural season while Chevrolet captured the manufacturer's title.

Dayne Pierantoni, Chevrolet Motorsports Program manager, said:

“We’ve been racing the Silverado model exclusively in the NASCAR Truck Series since its inception in 1995. We’ve worked hard to enhance the features of the current race truck to continue to closely align with the production vehicle. We’re really looking forward to seeing our 2022 Silverado on track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series next season.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Overall, the Bow Tie brand has won more races (256) drivers' titles (14) and championships (10) than any manufacturer.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee