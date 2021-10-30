×
Create
Notifications

Chevrolet announces redesigned Silverado for 2022 NASCAR Truck Series season

The redesigned Chevrolet Silverado RST will hit the track in the NASCAR Truck Series for the first time during Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway next February. Photo courtesy of Team Chevy, used with permission.
The redesigned Chevrolet Silverado RST will hit the track in the NASCAR Truck Series for the first time during Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway next February. Photo courtesy of Team Chevy, used with permission.
Ted Fleming
EXPERT
comments icon
Modified Oct 30, 2021 12:26 AM IST
News

On the eve of the final elimination race of the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs, Chevrolet announced that the company will field a redesigned entry for the 2022 campaign: the Silverado RST.

The race truck will be virtually identical to the production model, which features a new front bumper and grille, emphasizing the truck’s stability and strength with a wide, planted stance. The Silverado RST will offer prospective buyers more choices, technology, and premium touches.

The #Championship4 will be set after Saturday's race at @MartinsvilleSwy.See where your favorite driver will be starting from here: nas.cr/3jLwRs7 https://t.co/W9Imv7fztg

Mark Sobczynski, Silverado Marketing manager, said in a press release:

“The Silverado name means legendary performance both on and off the track, and the RST is the perfect example of that capability. With significant enhancements like a redesigned interior with standard 13.4-inch diagonal touchscreen, refreshed exterior, and four different engine options, we’re excited for Chevy fans to experience the Silverado RST, regardless of whether they’re at the racetrack or their local dealership.”

The Silverado has been around the NASCAR Truck Series since the beginning

The Bow Tie brand has fielded the Silverado in every NASCAR Truck Series season since it made its debut in 1995. Mike Skinner won the driver's championship that inaugural season while Chevrolet captured the manufacturer's title.

Coming soon to a Victory Lane near you. Introducing the 2022 @NASCAR @CampingWorld Truck Series #Silverado RST. https://t.co/wLC4BIUrj7

Dayne Pierantoni, Chevrolet Motorsports Program manager, said:

“We’ve been racing the Silverado model exclusively in the NASCAR Truck Series since its inception in 1995. We’ve worked hard to enhance the features of the current race truck to continue to closely align with the production vehicle. We’re really looking forward to seeing our 2022 Silverado on track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series next season.”

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Overall, the Bow Tie brand has won more races (256) drivers' titles (14) and championships (10) than any manufacturer.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी