NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Kansas Speedway released, Christian Eckes takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified May 06, 2023 23:59 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 - Qualifying

After one week of break, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrives at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. Saturday’s Heart of America 400 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 8:00 pm ET.

The eighth race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile tri-oval track. The 36 drivers will compete over 134 laps in the race for a shot at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Heart of America 400 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday’ Truck qualifying, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes won his first pole of the season at a speed of 174.576 mph. It was the fifth pole of his NASCAR Truck Series career. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 173.997 mph.

They will be followed by Chase Purdy, Jake Garcia, and Ben Rhodes in the top five. Nick Sanchez, Zane Smith (the defending winner of the event), Tanner Gray, Ty Majeski, and Daniel Dye completed the top 10.

Cup Series regular Ross Chastain will start Saturday night’s race from 17th place. Meanwhile, Toni Breidinger, who is making her Truck Series debut with Tricon Garage qualified 24th.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck grid at the Kansas Speedway:

  1. #19 - Christian Eckes
  2. #51 - Kyle Busch
  3. #4 - Chase Purdy
  4. #35 - Jake Garcia
  5. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  6. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  7. #38 - Zane Smith
  8. #15 - Tanner Gray
  9. #98 - Ty Majeski
  10. #43 - Daniel Dye
  11. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  12. #11 - Corey Heim
  13. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  14. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  15. #9 - Colby Howard
  16. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  17. #41 - Ross Chastain
  18. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  19. #17 - Taylor Gray
  20. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  21. #88 - Matt Crafton
  22. #5 - Dean Thompson
  23. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  24. #1 - Toni Breidinger
  25. #02 - Kris Wright
  26. #46 - Brennan Poole
  27. #04 - Johnny Sauter
  28. #32 - Bret Holmes
  29. #22 - Josh Reaume
  30. #56 - Tyler Hill
  31. #20 - Nick Leitz
  32. #90 - Justin Carroll
  33. #33 - Mason Maggio
  34. #45 - Lawless Alan
  35. #47 - Tim Viens
  36. #12 - Spencer Boyd

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway for Heart of America 400 on Saturday.

Edited by Yash Soni
