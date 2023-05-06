NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Kansas Speedway released, Christian Eckes takes pole

After one week of break, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrives at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. Saturday’s Heart of America 400 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 8:00 pm ET.

The eighth race of the 2023 Truck Series season will be contested on a 1.5-mile tri-oval track. The 36 drivers will compete over 134 laps in the race for a shot at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Heart of America 400 on his official Twitter account.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Truck starting lineup for tonight at Kansas: Truck starting lineup for tonight at Kansas: https://t.co/dePMIu0NQl

In Saturday’ Truck qualifying, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes won his first pole of the season at a speed of 174.576 mph. It was the fifth pole of his NASCAR Truck Series career. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 173.997 mph.

They will be followed by Chase Purdy, Jake Garcia, and Ben Rhodes in the top five. Nick Sanchez, Zane Smith (the defending winner of the event), Tanner Gray, Ty Majeski, and Daniel Dye completed the top 10.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Retweet to congratulate Christian Eckes on his NASCAR Truck Series POLE at Kansas! Retweet to congratulate Christian Eckes on his NASCAR Truck Series POLE at Kansas! https://t.co/iQNeBYRAr9

Cup Series regular Ross Chastain will start Saturday night’s race from 17th place. Meanwhile, Toni Breidinger, who is making her Truck Series debut with Tricon Garage qualified 24th.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-Truck grid at the Kansas Speedway:

#19 - Christian Eckes #51 - Kyle Busch #4 - Chase Purdy #35 - Jake Garcia #99 - Ben Rhodes #2 - Nick Sanchez #38 - Zane Smith #15 - Tanner Gray #98 - Ty Majeski #43 - Daniel Dye #23 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #24 - Rajah Caruth #52 - Stewart Friesen #9 - Colby Howard #13 - Hailie Deegan #41 - Ross Chastain #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #17 - Taylor Gray #42 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Matt Crafton #5 - Dean Thompson #16 - Tyler Ankrum #1 - Toni Breidinger #02 - Kris Wright #46 - Brennan Poole #04 - Johnny Sauter #32 - Bret Holmes #22 - Josh Reaume #56 - Tyler Hill #20 - Nick Leitz #90 - Justin Carroll #33 - Mason Maggio #45 - Lawless Alan #47 - Tim Viens #12 - Spencer Boyd

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Kansas Speedway for Heart of America 400 on Saturday.

