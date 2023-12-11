NASCAR Truck Series team reports no damage to HQ amidst tornado outbreak in central Tennessee

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team Rackley WAR recently confirmed that their headquarters, located in Centerville, Tennessee, suffered no damage following the tornado outbreak in the state.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency declared a State of Emergency following a tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee on Sunday (December 10), activating to a Level 3-State of Emergency. As multiple residents suffered a loss of electricity around the area, concerns arose regarding potential damage to the headquarters of NASCAR Truck Series team Rackley WAR.

However, the team confirmed that their headquarters were unharmed. A tweet from reporter Joseph Srigley's official handle on X (formerly Twitter) read:

"@Rackley_WAR confirms no damage to its facilities — located in Centerville, TN — after severe weather and tornadoes went through Middle Tennessee on Saturday."

Third NASCAR track eyeing NASCAR return after renovation

Multiple former NASCAR tracks have received monetary support in order to renovate in recent months. After the North Wilkesboro and Iowa tracks, Rockingham Speedway in North Carolina is set to receive $10 million in Pandemic Recovery Grants to renovate and improve the existing facility.

Additionally, the North Carolina track also underwent a $3 million repave among other restructuring. Rockingham Speedway was a regular home to NASCAR Cup Series racing up until 2004.

With the track being renovated, Vice Chairman Dr. Rick Watkins revealed his aim to bring NASCAR racing back to the Rockingham Speedway. He said (via Sportsnaut):

"I think this board would agree that our number one goal here is to get NASCAR back in Rockingham."

The North Wilkesboro Speedway and Sonoma Raceway were the first two tracks to undergo reconstructions and repaves. The former, after enormous support from fans and influential racing figures such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., is set to return to NASCAR action once again next season.

The North Wilkesboro Speedway will play host to the NASCAR All-Star race once again in 2024. This comes after the track hosted the same event earlier this year, which saw Kyle Larson secure the win.

The owners of the Rockingham Speedway will be eyeing to replicate that success as they aim to return back to NASCAR. It remains to be seen what comes next for the North Carolina racetrack.