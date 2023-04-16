NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim became the sixth different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, April 15.

In a rain-delayed and rain-shortened Truck race on Friday, Heim secured a dominating win after leading 82 of the 120 laps. He stayed out in front most of the evening to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Sunday’s victory, Heim locked up his playoff spot and gained 60 points. He also moved from seventh to fourth in the points table with 230 points, with one win and two top-five finishes.

After securing a P4 finish, Ty Majeshi gained 42 points and stayed on top of the Truck Series points table with 301 points, thanks to five top-five finishes.

Zane Smith, the pole winner, finished P3 in the race and secured 50 points. He stands in second place in the points table with 275 points, with two wins and four top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Long John Silver's 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the seventh Truck Series race of the season:

Zane Smith - 275 Corey Heim - 230 Christian Eckes - 229 Carson Hocevar - 150 Ty Majeski - 301 Ben Rhodes - 252 Grant Enfinger - 211 Matt Crafton - 209 Tanner Gray - 201 Matt DiBenedetto - 185 Chase Purdy - 174 Nicholas Sanchez - 174 Stewart Friesen - 149 Hailie Deegan - 142 Tyler Ankrum - 139 Colby Howard - 123 Rajah Caruth - 118 Kris Wright - 113 Daniel Dye - 98 Bret Holmes - 94 Dean Thompson - 93 Jake Garcia - 152 Timmy Hill - 107 Kaden Honeycutt - 85 Spencer Boyd - 85 Lawless Alan - 74 Taylor Gray - 73 Mason Massey - 63 Jack Wood - 59 Ryan Vargas - 52 Josh Reaume - 50 Bayley Currey - 33 William Sawalich - 29 Jason A. White - 22 Akinori Ogata - 20 Conner Jones - 19 Colin Garrett - 17 Matt Mills - 17 Jason M. White - 16 Max Gutierrez - 16 Logan Bearden - 15 Norm Benning - 13 Memphis Villarreal - 13 Chris Hacker - 12 Mason Filippi - 11 Tanner Carrick - 11 Dale Quarterley - 9 Layne Riggs - 9 Armani Williams – 8

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Kansas Speedway on May 6, 2023.

