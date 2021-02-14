Ty Dillion causes big NASCAR crash at Daytona 

A big NASCAR crash marred the finish of the Xfinity Series race at Daytona when Ty Dillon tried to make a move for the lead with six laps remaining.

As if failing to make the Daytona 500 for the first time in his NASCAR career wasn't bad enough, Ty Dillon was responsible for the big NASCAR crash in the closing laps of the Xfinity Series race. The wreck took out several prominent contenders, including Daniel Hemric, Justin Allgier, Jeb Burton and Justin Hailey.

⚠️CAUTION⚠️: A big chunk of the field is collected in a wreck that began with @tydillon making contact with teammate @DanielHemric! pic.twitter.com/qGUcI00Mda — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) February 14, 2021

Ty Dillon just missed making the Daytona 500 in the Daytona Duel qualifying races on Thursday. He is driving a part-time schedule in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing.

What caused the big NASCAR crash?

The big NASCAR crash occurred on Lap 105 when Dillion went three-wide through the middle of the pack, lost control of his car and hit Hemric, his teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing. Dillon ended up spinning in the middle of the pack and collecting several other cars in the big NASCAR crash. His move set off a chain of events that resulted in several cars being taken out, including several top contenders for this year's NASCAR Xfinity Series title.

"Ty just wrecked the whole field," Allgaier said on the Fox TV broadcast. "He's got to make a statement."

The wreck is also a huge blow to Allgiar, Hemric and Haley, who are now behind the 8 ball when it comes to points. The Xfinity Series returns to action next week on the Daytona Road Course.