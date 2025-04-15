NASCAR veteran has a blunt response to fans' sharp criticism of Cup racing

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace sparked a heated discourse with his social media followers following the Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Fans expressed disappointment with how the Food City 500 unfolded, expecting a repeat of last year’s Spring race. However, tire wear was minimal, with Kyle Larson taking a dominant victory.

Following the uneventful race at Bristol, NASCAR fans expressed frustration with the short track racing product in the Next Gen era. The conversation had cooled down in recent months, but last weekend’s race reignited the debate surrounding the short track package.

A few fans also complained about the empty stands during the Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway, which irked Kenny Wallace. The veteran driver responded bluntly, arguing that the 'Last Great Colosseum' can hold over 150,000 people, so partially filled stands would obviously stand out. Wallace wrote on X:

"Y’all need to take a massive f**king break from bi**hing and moaning about a NASCAR race. Ain’t nobody worried about that bulls**t. The f**king place fits 155,000 people 😂😂😂. You dumbasses never stop."

Wallace followed up on his remarks the next day, stating that it was all about 'perception', as NASCAR has been thriving financially despite falling from its glory days. He acknowledged that fans complain because they care about the sport, just like he does.

An X user commented on his recent video, claiming that Cup races on Sundays are no longer the best racing product, leading to empty grandstands. The comment read:

"Complaining and caring have little to do with attendance or tv ratings. They have to do with the product on the track. The car and the format...The best racing isn't on Sundays anymore. IMO. 🤷‍♂️"

Wallace countered the argument, stating that stands were also empty for the Truck and Xfinity races. He wrote:

"Nobody shows up for the truck or Xfinity races."

Bristol Motor Speedway has the highest seating capacity among NASCAR tracks, and fans prefer attending the Night race in the Fall over the Spring race, which results in partially filled stands.

Kenny Wallace explains why Golf is popular than NASCAR

Following Rory McIlroy's 2025 Masters triumph, Kenny Wallace shared his opinion on why the final round drew 12.7 million viewers, while Cup Series races average just 2 to 3 million viewers.

Wallace said that golf is more accessible to the average person, while motorsports is an expensive endeavor to pursue. He added that people enjoy putting themselves in the shoes of professional golfers, believing they could have made the winning putt. He said on Coffee with Kenny [from 4:23],

"Racing is really expensive, it's a very expensive sport, and not everybody can race. Right there is the reason why there was 12 million 500 thousand people watching the Masters. Because everybody is a golfer, and everybody could have made that putt."

Wallace sarcastically mentioned that golf viewers don't complain as much as NASCAR fans. He concluded that despite the constant complaints, the stock car racing series is thriving financially, even with the drop in attendance and viewership compared to its glory days.

