NASCAR veteran Bobby Labonte shares words of appreciation for SAFER barrier inventor’s ‘outstanding contributions’ 

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Bobby Labonte recently showcased his appreciation for Dean Sicking's SAFER barrier invention. Labonte took to X and commented on the gratitude post for Sicking on NASCAR's official page.

On Friday, Feburary 7, 2025 the Stock Car Association will award the UNL civil engineer Dean Sicking for his contribution to making the sport safer for drivers. Following the crash of legendary seven-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 2001, the governing body partnered up with Sicking and the Midwest Roadside Safety Facility at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to prevent future tragedies.

The civil engineer analyzed all of the video footage and reconstructed the horrific crash. Additionally, he thoroughly studied the worst crashes over ten years before finding the solution. He then invented SAFER (Steel and Foam Energy Reduction) barriers which NASCAR first implemented in 2004. Since then, no fatalities or serious injuries have occurred on the track.

Trending

Reflecting upon the revolutionary invention of the barriers, NASCAR's team showcased their gratitude to Dean Sicking and captioned the post:

"He revolutionized safety with the birth of the SAFER barrier. Dean Sicking will be awarded the 2025 Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR on Friday."

Expand Tweet

Ultimately, the post got the attention of former Cup Series driver Bobby Labonte, and he also appreciated Sicking for his efforts to make the sports safer. He wrote:

"Dean is an amazing guy!"

Expand Tweet

Bobby Labonte has not only competed in the Cup Series but also the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series. He amassed 11 wins and 105 top-ten finishes in both series. However, his love for racing never ended, and he returned to NASCAR's Whelen Modified Tour series in 2024.

Former NASCAR driver Bobby Labonte returned to the Whelen Modified Tour series in 2024

Former Cup Series driver turned analyst Bobby Labonte had one of the longest careers with Joe Gibbs Racing. He stayed with the team for 11 years and brought home the team's first-ever Daytona 500 win in 1993.

The former JGR driver competed for 25 years in the series and retired after his final race at the Talladega Superspeedway in 2016. Despite retiring from the sport, the latter returned to the realm of motorsports last year and competed in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour series in 2024.

After parting ways with the Cup Series, the 2000 Winston Cup Series driver became the first Cup champion to compete in the Whelen Modified Tour series. Additionally, he also competed in Tony Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Racing series in 2022.

Bobby Labonte competed in three races in the series, driving the #38 Chevy for Philip Stefanelli. He began the 2024 season at Richmond Raceway and secured a P23 finish, followed by two P8 finishes at North Wilkesboro Speedway and Martinsville Speedway. He finished the season securing 40th place with 93 points on the leaderboard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback