NASCAR veteran claims Kyle Larson is definitely one of the ‘best in the world’

Kyle Larson is nearing his second attempt at the Indianapolis 500, which will be held on the same day as this year’s Coca-Cola 600. To this day, only Tony Stewart has been able to complete all 1,100 miles of the two races combined. Needless to say, Larson is eager to etch his name next to the Hall of Famer.

During a recent interview at Kansas Speedway, Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger reflected on the feat that Kyle Larson will be attempting in a few weeks. Calling Larson “a bada**”, the NASCAR veteran said,

“If you don't really know who Kyle Larson is, you're probably not that much of a motorsports fan...It's just cool to see because that race is special, and you want the best in the world there, and he's definitely one of them.” (13:58 onwards)

Kyle Larson missed starting last year’s Coca-Cola 600 due to inclement weather, while reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier filled in for him. Some thought that the 2021 Cup Series champion would not be allowed in the playoffs as he was absent from a points-paying race. However, that wasn’t the case.

For now, Larson will prepare for his upcoming race at Kansas Speedway. The AdventHealth 400 will be televised on Fox Sports 1, 3 pm ET onwards, with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Larson has won two races in the Cup Series season so far and is now going for his third. He sits second in the driver standings with 408 points to his name, 13 behind leader and teammate William Byron. 11 races into the season, the Elk Grove native has seven top-fives and eight top-10s.

“It’s definitely ironic”- Kyle Larson reflects on battling Chris Buescher for the pole at Kansas

Last Spring at Kansas, it was Kyle Larson and RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher putting up the fiercest battle till the finish line, recording the closest photo finish in Cup Series history. During qualifying for this year’s race at the 1.5-mile intermediate speedway, it was once again Larson and Buescher on the front row.

Just like last year, Larson emerged victorious, as he bagged the pole with a lap at 183.730 miles per hour. During an interview later on, the Chevy icon said,

“I mean, it's definitely ironic and really cool. I think it adds to the storyline of what happened last year. You'll probably build some anticipation for the race tomorrow. But yeah, I won't be thinking about it, I guess, when we're rolling around under caution. But yeah, it's just ironic, funny and cool all at the same time."

Chris Buescher, on the other hand, qualified second with a lap reaching 183.374 mph. The Prosper, Texas native is yet to deliver his maiden victory of 2025.

