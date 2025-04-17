NASCAR veteran cracks up over Kyle Larson’s no-filter morning routine

Veteran NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace discussed Kyle Larson's morning schedule, which the Hendrick Motorsports driver shared earlier. He cracked up as he repeated Larson's words, which gained quite some attention on social media.

Larson, like any other driver on the field, is a high-performing athlete. He has been racing all out in the series for the past decade and etched his name amongst the best with his Cup Series championship victory in the 2021 season. He has been chasing the second title ever since and has gotten extremely close a few times.

Understandably, an athlete like Kyle Larson is expected to have a strict morning schedule to keep his body in perfect condition. He mentioned waking up at around 7 am, chugging a glass of water, and then stated that he "go(es) take a sh*t." This comment gained traction on social media as former driver Kenny Wallace discussed it at the end of his "Coffee With Kenny" show.

"This is funny," Wallace said (09:05 onwards). "Listen, this. Kyle Larson, you know, they're thinking he's an athlete. So he does special things. Kyle Larson, what's your regiment? What's your routine? In the morning? Well, I get up. He says, I always have a little bit of water by my bed. I drink the water, I take a shit. He said that."

Wallace, along with other social media users, found this quite funny. Larson is one of the more competitive drivers on the NASCAR field. He had an extremely dominant weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway as he clinched two victories.

Kyle Larson gains support from NASCAR influencer for displaying an "arrogant" attitude

The Hendrick Motorsports driver participated in the triple-header weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway last week that started out with a P2 finish in the Truck Series. This was followed by two extremely dominant victories in the Xfinity and Cup Series. He remained strong on the 0.5-mile track and showcased his expertise in close racing.

Post his win in the Xfinity Series, Kyle Larson told former driver Kevin Harvick that he participates in the 2nd-tier series to "embarrass" NASCAR and to draw a benchmark for the junior drivers hoping to move to the Cup Series.

"I want to embarrass NASCAR a little bit because they just don't let Cup Guys run anymore," Larson said. "And the kids like, they probably think they're in a good spot and like they don't know where the bar is really at. So I like to go run those Xfinity races and just get 10 second leads to let them realize that they've got a lot of room to improve."

Reacting to his statement on social media, popular NASCAR influencer Eric Estepp mentioned that he likes this attitude in drivers, moreover, stating that Larson deserved it after his back-to-back wins.

"I like seeing some attitude, a little arrogance. He's earned the right to be a little cocky after destroying the Cup and Xfinity field back-to-back days," Estepp wrote on X.

Kyle Larson has remained strong this year with two wins in the Cup Series so far, mounting a consistent start to the 2025 season.

