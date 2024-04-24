NASCAR Veteran identifies the next Kyle Larson

Months after Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson sang praise for high-school sprint car driver Corey Day, former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has shared a mutual belief with the HMS driver.

The High Limit Racing is running its second season, with Day fielding the #14 Jason Meyers Racing. Earlier this year, when the 18-year-old marked his arrival at the national level, Kyle Larson commended his performance, highlighting his racing prowess at quite a young age.

Currently, the Clovis native is placed at P3 in the championship, with 635 points to his name. Corey Day is shy of 44 points over the leader Tyler Courtney. The recently wrapped up A feature High Limit Series witnessed the #14 driver exercise dominance as the 18-year-old became the polesitter and won the race.

However, what caught Kenny Wallace's eye was Day's gutsy maneuver through the outside of the dirt track and that too multiple times, gaining place after place, and bagging the victory. Reiterating Kyle Larson's words about the prodigious driver, the veteran wrote (via Kenny Wallace on X):

"@KyleLarsonRacin was right. @corey_day_is the next, Kyle Larson 🏁"

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson claims that Corey Day "is in a lot better rides" than he used to be at 18-yo

The 2021 Cup Series champion is arguably one of the most decorated drivers on the roster and the incoming of his achievements can be traced back to his teenage days. In 2010, when Larson was just 18 years old, he clinched a sprint car track record at the Ocean Speedway. The next year saw the Californian claiming two silver crown race wins and becoming the Rookie of The Year.

Despite having a dominant past in sprint car racing, the HMS driver opined that Corey Day is better than him. The former was impressed by the young driver's maturity, skillset, and courage to push through the limits when other drivers restrained from doing so.

Speaking on the bright future of Corey Day, Larson, during an exchange in The Kenny Conversation podcast, said:

"I think the next young kid who’s up and coming is definitely Corey Day. I don’t see anybody even close to his level, and he’s still in high school.

"He’s basically me. He’s better than I am, or I was obviously at that age. He is in a lot better rides than I was at that age," Larson added.