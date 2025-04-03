NASCAR veteran Ken Schrader makes feelings clear on the Xfinity Series’ dire state amid ‘missing’ Cup drivers

NASCAR veteran Ken Schrader echoed Kenny Wallace's concerns about the challenges young drivers face in the Xfinity Series. During a discussion with Wallace, Schrader pointed out the absence of experienced Cup drivers in the series, suggesting that this lack of mentorship has led to an increase in on-track incidents.

Schrader and Wallace both raced against NASCAR legends like Dale Earnhardt, Mark Martin, and Jeff Gordon. The nine-time Xfinity Series winner emphasized how veteran Cup drivers once kept younger competitors in check, a dynamic he believes is missing today.

Speaking on Dirty Mo Media, Kenny Wallace stated:

"One of the reasons all this malarkey's going on all this wrecking everybody, there's no more cup drivers in the xfinity series to chew those kids ass out. In my time, I didn't mess with Kenny Schrader in a Busch race when I was in my prime in the Busch series[...] You didn't breathe on them (Dale Sr., Mark Martin, etc.) because after the race they would grab you by the throat,"

On being asked about his view on the same, the NASCAR legend said:

"Yeah now they run out there to confront make sure that there's a NASCAR security guy close in case this goes bad. But i don't know it's just different. The world's different."

This comes shortly after an incident in the Xfinity Series that has sparked controversy. Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JRM driver, Sammy Smith made contact with JGR's Taylor Gray, who was looking poised to win the US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville. However, Smith bumped into the back of Gray's #54 Toyota on the final lap and sent him spinning.

Ken Schrader delivers straightforward verdict on Christopher Bell and William Byron’s clean COTA finish

Ken Schrader recently commended Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell and two-time Daytona 500 winner William Byron for their clean racing at the Circuit of the Americas. Bell finished a mere 0.433 seconds ahead of the Hendrick Motorsports driver, who had ample opportunity to aggressively bump and move the #20 Toyota and take his second victory of the season.

Following the end of the Echopark Automotve Grand Prix, Schrader, 69, shared his thoughts on the finish at COTA between the Cup rivals.

"Well first of all it wasn't restrictor plate racing. I mean, even though they're close, they're running as close as they can, they're not jammed up side by side. It's a little hard to make it look kind of discreet.” said Ken Schrader.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series is all set to resume at Darlington Raceway this coming weekend. Catch the Goodyear 400 live on FS1 at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

