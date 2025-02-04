NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace checks in from his DIRTcar outing at historic Volusia Speedway 

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace took to his social media earlier today to share an update after his third night at the Volusia Speedway in the DIRTcar Nationals series. Wallace posted a short video after the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds race that took place on Monday night on his X (formerly Twitter) account that showed off his #36 vehicle as well as his team, which includes driver Nick Hoffman.

The 61-year-old driver, who was recently on vacation in Europe, also explained the structure of the races in his video and took a moment to acknowledge his main sponsor, Sunoco. At the end of his third race at the track in Florida, the driver finished fifth after qualifying in third. Wallace updated his 368.9K followers via his video, adding the caption:

"Checking in from Florida at the @DIRTcarNats here at @VolusiaSpeedway."

Kenny Wallace also competed in the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds category races on 31st January and 1st February, finishing 10th and 14th after qualifying 18th and 8th in the feature races, respectively.

The chassis of Wallace's #36 car was built by Nick Hoffman for his father, Darrell Hoffman, to race at The Dome at America's Center in December of last year. Hoffman provided the chassis for Wallace to race with at Volusia in 2024 as well and spoke about it being a good decision to make the same deal for this year as well.

“It’ll be the same as last year to run Kenny Wallace in Florida. We’ll run the whole week again in that car. It worked out pretty good to line that deal back up again and something that was in my court to have Wallace trying to do it, but it was a matter of having a car ready for him and it all went smooth. So, the car dad ran will be reskinned for Wallace to go to Florida and race.” [via World of Outlaws]

Kenny Wallace's entry into the DIRTcar Nationals event last year ended with him taking a victory at a DIRTcar UMP Modifieds feature race, as well as four Top-fives and five Top 10 finishes.

Kenny Wallace talks about 2024 as being a "satisfying" year

Kenny Wallace gets into his car, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Bishop. - Source: Imagn

Kenny Wallace made 52 feature race starts last year in dirt racing at the age of 60, driving the #36 car. Out of the 52 starts, he achieved eight wins, coming from races at the Volusia Speedway Park, Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway, Highland Speedway, Quincy Raceways, Tri-City Speedway, and Lincoln Speedway. The driver was content with the year he had, despite the challenge of not being able to be regular due to team constraints, and was happy about his and the car's development throughout the year before the final races at The Dome.

“It was one of the most satisfying years I’ve ever had. It was hard for me to do all the traveling because most of my help is married or had kids. I raced around my local tracks, and I’ve never done that before, but we got faster by the end of the year when we reached the Dome." [via World of Outlaws]

Kenny Wallace's next time in the car will be at Volusia during the fifth night of racing at the DIRTcar Nationals Series, which ends on February 8th.

