Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is regarded as the sport's most popular driver, and for good measure. He has proven his worth in the highest echelon of the sport by clinching the 2020 championship, along with recently breaking one of his longest winless streaks at Texas Motor Speedway.

According to former Xfinity Series winner Kenny Wallace, Elliott remains the final driver in the current day and age of the sport who manages to tie current drivers to ones that were regarded as greats of the past.

Expand Tweet

Son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, Chase Elliott has also taken over his father's role of being the most popular driver in the sport.

With other famous bloodlines such as Earnhardt also retiring from NASCAR with the retirement of Dale Earnhardt's son Dale Earnhardt Jr., Wallace believes Elliott is the final one to bridge that gap.

Kenny Wallace elaborated on the topic on his podcast and said:

"Chase Elliott is the last of the bloodline of the greats. I know Ryan Blaney has won the championship and I love his dad, Dave, but he was never a NASCAR great. He didn't win any races. I didn't win any races, so me and Dave Blaney are kind of the same."

Where did Chase Elliott finish during NASCAR's visit to Talladega last Sunday?

The driver of the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series, Chase Elliott managed to finish in P15 during the 2024 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. During an event expected to be dominated by Ford-manufactured cars, Elliott managed to avoid wrecking his NAPA Chevrolet on two different occasions during the race to cross the checkered flag.

The Dawsonville, Georgia native's finish marked 2 Hendrick Motorsports drivers finishing in the top 10 with Alex Bowman and William Byron, while Kyle Larson and Elliott finished outside the first ten spots. Larson's penalty-riddled day came to an end with an ultimate finishing position of P21.

It remains to be seen how Elliott performs during the coming weekend's Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway. The 2024 Wurth 400 goes live on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET.