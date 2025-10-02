NASCAR veteran Kevin Kidd jumps to Stellantis to steer Dodge’s NHRA push and Ram's Truck Series return

Dodge and Ram have undergone a major change, as Stellantis, their parent company, has named Kevin Kidd its North American Motorsports Competition Director. He will oversee drag and stock-truck programs and lead Ram's return to NASCAR's Truck Series and Stellantis' NHRA push.

Ad

Stellantis' truck brand announced its NASCAR comeback in June this year with a concept Ram 1500 race truck. The truck debuted at Michigan International Speedway and, in August, revealed a new partnership with Kaulig Racing. The team is now set to field five entries in the 2026 Craftsman Truck Series season.

The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi reported on Kidd's new role in his latest post on X.

"Stellantis appoints Kevin Kidd, a former NASCAR crew chief and competition director, to serve as North American motorsports competition director. Kidd will lead Dodge's involvement in NHRA and Ram's entry into the NASCAR Truck Series," Bianchi wrote.

Ad

Trending

Jordan Bianchi @Jordan_Bianchi Stellantis appoints Kevin Kidd, a former NASCAR crew chief and competition director, to serve as North American motorsports competition director. Kidd will lead Dodge's involvement in NHRA and Ram's entry into the NASCAR Truck Series.

Ad

Kidd, who has worked as a team director, crew chief, and race engineer for over two decades, also spent five years on NASCAR's Competition Advisory Committee. He holds a mechanical engineering degree from Virginia Tech and an MBA from MIT Sloan.

Stellantis stacked his role so he reports to Tom Sacoman and coordinates with Kaulig Racing, NASCAR legend Tony Stewart's NHRA team, Tony Stewart Racing, and Direct Connection Engineering.

"Looking forward to contributing fresh ideas" - Kevin Kidd on new role with Ram

Ram will return as a factory-backed brand for the first time since 2012, as Kaulig Racing will add a third national series to its operations. The team will base truck operations from its existing facilities and will add staff and properties near Welcome, North Carolina. Kevin Kidd, in his new role, will help integrate engineering and competition work.

Ad

The former NASCAR crew chief talked about his new role, saying, via Speed Sport:

"The intersection of engineering and competition has always been my passion. Stellantis' innovative approach to motorsports, especially in partnership with Kaulig Racing, presents a unique opportunity to push boundaries. I'm looking forward to contributing fresh ideas to help drive these efforts forward."

Kaulig has not yet announced its driver for the five Truck entries. Ram last competed in the Truck Series until 2012, and won titles in 2004 and 2005. Now, it is part of the Stellantis group, which also includes brands like Dodge, Chrysler, and Jeep.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.