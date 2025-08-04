  • NASCAR
NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch lashes out at Alex Bowman on team radio - "Go tell the 48 to fu*k off"

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 04, 2025 00:03 GMT
Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman
Kyle Busch (left) and Alex Bowman (right) - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch, who started the race at Iowa Speedway in a backup car in last, aired his frustration over Alex Bowman on the radio. The veteran NASCAR driver had some words for Bowman following their incident on pit road under caution.

NASCAR threw the yellow flag on lap 169 after Shane van Gisbergen got loose off turn two and collided with the outside wall. Busch, whose pit box was next to Bowman's, was forced to come in at an awkward angle before showing displeasure by throwing his hand out of the window and ranting on the radio.

In an X post by NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto, the #8 Richard Childress Racing driver was heard lashing out at Alex Bowman after their pit stops.

Trending
“This is what Kyle Busch had to say over the radio about Alex Bowman after what happened between them on pit road. ‘Go tell the 48 to f*ck off. It's a shitty situation, we all f**king suck. What do you want me to f**king do?’” Taranto wrote.
Busch drove the backup car at Iowa Speedway after crashing the #8 Chevy in the practice session on Saturday. The 40-year-old climbed his way to the front and finished fifth at the end of the second stage. Eventually, he crossed the line in 20th, with Alex Bowman scoring a top-10 finish in seventh.

With the NASCAR playoffs fast approaching, the RCR driver needs strong finishes as he remains below the cutline. Three playoff spots are still up for grabs, with contenders including Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, and Ryan Preece all in the mix.

Kyle Busch drives the #8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing - Source: Imagn
Kyle Busch drives the #8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing - Source: Imagn

Next on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series calendar is the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Busch won a couple of times at the 2.45-mile road course circuit but hasn't had a single top-10 finish on it since joining RCR in 2023.

“Overcorrected and just smacked the fence”: Kyle Busch explains his crash in practice at Iowa

Kyle Busch reflected on the crash that ended his practice session at Iowa Speedway. After navigating turns three and four, the 63-time Cup race winner felt confident enough to pick up speed heading into turn one. However, the #8 Chevrolet got loose, which he overcorrected, resulting in a collision with the wall.

Busch, who had the second-fastest lap time in his group before the crash, said (via Frontstretch):

“Just trying to find the right rear limit, find the right rear grip that we needed and made some good changes to the car each time we came down.”
“Felt really good in three and four there, I throttled up, car stuck well and I'm like, 'okay, the right rear is good, let's go', and drove it off into one with a little bit more trust factor in it. And obviously it wasn't there so got a little bit loose and overcorrected and just smacked the fence.”

After 23 starts this year, Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, had two top-5s and seven top-10s. His last win was at the World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023, only his third career victory with RCR.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
