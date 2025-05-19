NASCAR veteran speculates on Roger Penske’s role in mammoth IndyCar fines worth $200K

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace speculated on the gravity of IndyCar's latest penalties for Roger Penske's drivers, who were dropped to the rear of the Indy 500 starting grid. Reigning two-time winner Josef Newgarden and Will Power's team received a $100,000 fine each for a technical infraction.

Penske owns the eponymous team in IndyCar, the sanctioning body, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. All three Penske drivers were in contention for pole in the Fast 12 qualifying on Sunday, May 18, before Scott McLaughlin wrecked his car in practice. Later, teammates Power and Newgarden were pulled out of the line after failing inspection due to a modified rear attenuator.

The three Penske drivers were initially relegated to the fourth row, but on Monday, May 19, IndyCar announced hefty penalties for Will Power and Josef Newgarden, dropping them to the rear of the field. McLaughlin's car, which was impounded after the crash, didn't violate any rules and retained the top-10 starting position.

Kenny Wallace stated that, since Roger Penske owns both the sanctioning body and the team, IndyCar officials issued harsh penalties to eliminate any perception of favoritism.

"My opinion. Also, because Roger Penske OWNS @IMS and has 20 INDY 500 wins🏁 and has a big part of the @IndyCar operation.. They are making sure that @Team_Penske TEAMS are penalized MORE to ensure NO thoughts of favoritism," Wallace wrote on X.

Roger Penske and his IndyCar outfit were previously involved in a scandal in 2024, when Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin were disqualified from the season opener for violating the Push-to-Pass system. Penske's dual role as team owner and involvement in the sanctioning body have continued to raise concerns about the conflict of interest.

McLaughlin will line up 10th for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, while teammates Josef Newgarden and Will Power will start 32nd and 33rd, respectively. In addition to the $100,000 fines, both teams will lose their team strategists and forfeit all qualifying points.

IndyCar President elaborates on harsh penalties for Roger Penske's drivers

IndyCar President Doug Boles stated that the two Penske cars had clearly violated rules. He added that both had shown speed to start in the Top-33; however, letting them line up on the fourth row would not constitute a sufficient penalty.

In a statement released on Monday, May 19, Boles said:

"The integrity of the Indianapolis 500 is paramount, and this violation of the IndyCar rule against modification to this part and using it ‘as supplied’ is clear. The penalty should be more than simply starting where the cars might have qualified anyway, if given the opportunity. The cars belong in the field as two of the fastest 33; however, starting on the tail of the field is the appropriate penalty in this instance."

The drama surrounding Roger Penske's team has raised questions about drivers who missed out on advancing into the Fast 12, and whether the two cars should have qualified in Last Chance Qualifiers, where Jacob Abel got bumped out of the field.

Robert Shwartzman will start on the front row, beside Takuma Sato and Pato O'Ward. Kyle Larson will line up 19th on the Indy 500 grid.

