NASCAR veteran visits Naval Submarine Base for a special tribute to undersea warfighters

NASCAR veteran Brad Keselowski paid a special visit to Naval Submarine Base King's Bay to reveal a one-off paint scheme honouring the U.S Navy undersea warfighters. The RFK Racing driver's No.6 Ford Mustang is set to sport a patriotic livery for the memorial day race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.

Keselowski's visit was the result of RFK Racing, U.S Navy and the Blue Forge Alliance(BFA) coming together in a bid to raise awareness of the submarine base in Georgia. In addition, the campaign brings attention to the No.6 Ford's memorial day sponsor, BuildSubmarines.com, the platform that helps recruit the nation's submarine force. As such, RFK Racing's custom paint job, featuring striking red, white and blue colours, was unveiled by the veteran driver.

On Wednesday, May 7, Keselowski addressed the collaboration and expressed his deep appreciation for the maritime industrial base.

"It was an incredible honor to visit Kings Bay and spend time with the brave sailors who protect our nation from beneath the sea and the civilians who work tirelessly to keep our submarines ready, safe, and mission-capable. Their commitment, discipline, and courage are truly inspiring, and I’m proud that our No. 6 car will carry a design that celebrates their service,” he said via SpeedwayDigest.com.

Brad Keselowski has taken the top step at Charlotte Motor Speedway twice, but he's yet to secure a win in the Next Gen Era. Since 2022, his best outing at NASCAR's crown Jewel event came from a runner-up spot in 2024, a result that kept him from an average finish outside the top-20.

However, his average in the current season trails well behind at 26, as the 41-year-old has logged four DNFs from eleven starts, alongside a dearth of top-ten finishes.

NASCAR doubles down on shared commitment with military community

The motorsports industry is currently engaged with it's NASCAR Salutes Together program that culminates in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stepping into the 11th year of the annual initiative, the campaign is set to honour active duty servicemembers, veterans, military families, and fallen heroes throughout the month of May. Notably, the Memorial Day race weekend will have every Cup Series driver driving a car with the name of a fallen service member.

Michelle Byron, Executive Vice President, Chief Partnership & Licensing Officer at NASCAR, spoke about the sport's longstanding tradition with the military, stating (Via NASCAR.com),

"Salutes is a part of NASCAR’s DNA and provides some of the most impactful moments on-and-off the track for our entire industry. Our partnership with Coca-Cola not only allows us to make critical investments in these organizations that are providing vital services to the military and veteran community, but it also allows us to take a moment and recognize those who have sacrificed so much.”

The 66th Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25 at 6 P.M. ET. Fans can watch the race at Prime Video and or listen to radio updates with SiriusXM.

