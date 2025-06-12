NASCAR Viva México 250 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in 2025?

After the FireKeepers Casino 400 race, NASCAR is headed to Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the Viva México 250 this Sunday, June 15. The 16th race of the season will mark stock car racing's international expansion. For the first time in 25 years, the governing body has held a race outside of the US, and the series hasn't held a points-paying championship race internationally since 1958.

Following the anticipation of the sport competing on an international track, 80 haulers will cover 2,000 miles to reach the destination from Michigan International Speedway. Reflecting on the fan's excitement, NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass revealed the prize pool for the upcoming event.

The Viva México 250 features a $12,561,250 prize pool for the Cup Series champion at Viva México 250. Followed by a $2,151,939 reward for the Xfinity Series winner. Prockrass wrote on X:

"Purses for Mexico City weekend, includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to season-ending points fund, etc.; for Cup, incl all charter payouts. Cup: $12,561,250 Xfinity: $2,151,939"

During the main event, the drivers will cover 241.7 miles in a 100-lap intense battle on the 2.429-mile road course. Amazon Prime, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. ET.

The first practice session for the 37 drivers will begin on Friday, June 13, at 1:05 p.m. ET, followed by the second session at 3 p.m. ET. The qualifying session for the 100-mile race is scheduled for Saturday, June 14, at noon ET.

Additionally, the Michigan Speedway race winner, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, could miss out on the race for the birth of his third child.

2025 Viva México 250 entry list for the Cup Series race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

The list of the 37 Cup Series drivers set to compete for the $12,561,250 prize pool at Viva México 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez this weekend.

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin or Ryan Truex #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17- Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - Katherine Legge #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

The top five contenders for the Viva México 250 on the Cup Series points table are Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron at the top, followed by his teammate Kyle Larson in second place. Joe Gibbs Racing driver and Michigan International Speedway winner Denny Hamlin is in third, followed by Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott in fourth and fifth, respectively.

