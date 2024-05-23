NASCAR VP ahead of Kyle Larson’s double duty schedule - "We’ll make sure our fans get to see one of the best drivers ever in our sport"

NASCAR VP Elton Sawyer stated that they will be working with all the authorities involved to have Kyle Larson present at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600. The Hendrick Motorsports driver is set to take part in the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day as he attempts a historic "Double Duty".

Kyle Larson is set to make his Indy 500 debut this season with Arrow McLaren. However, the current leader in the Cup Series standings is also expected to race at the Coca-Cola 600 as well on the same day. Larson previously stated his intention to race in both events.

While the two locations are over 500 miles apart by road, Elton Sawyer mentioned that he, along with the other concerned authorities, will ensure that Larson reaches Charlotte on time. Sawyer told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"We're going to work closely with the folks at Speedway Motorsports, our TV broadcast partners, the folks at HMS to do everything we can to make sure that Kyle can get there. Within reason, you know, we've got some, you know, minute by minute and when we do our command and when the green flag."

"But we're going to work closely together to make sure that our fans get to see one of the best drivers ever in our sport to be able to participate in our Coke 600 Sunday night."

HMS owner Rick Hendrick on pulling Kyle Larson out of the Indy 500: "It would be extremely hard"

While Kyle Larson is prepared to attempt the Indy-NASCAR double on Memorial Day, there is a slight possibility of the weather disrupting the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway which could delay the schedule. Larson might have to miss the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte if the delay is longer than expected.

Rick Hendrick, speaking on the same issue, said it would be "extremely hard" to pull Kyle Larson out of the Indy 500 because it would be "disappointing" given all the preparation that has gone into the race so far. He said (via Bob Pockrass):

"We've talked about it many times and we know we need to be at Charlotte for the points and we're just going to let it play out," Hendrick said.

"We'll make that decision on Sunday. It would be very tough, very disappointing because of all the effort that everyone's put in from Arrow McLaren to backing the crowd, our marketing people. We've got a tremendous amount of folks there at Indy and since such a good position, it would be extremely hard."

The Indy 500 will start at 11 AM ET and the Coca-Cola 600 will start at 6 PM ET on May 26.