NASCAR wants more of Jamie McMurray in the commentary booth

NASCAR legend and veteran sports analyst Jamie McMurray was behind the commentary booth last weekend at Kansas Speedway. The 2010 Daytona 500 winner had been working behind a desk for several years before he received an honorable invite to join his former colleague Clint Bowyer in the commentary booth.

Kristin @kbarbas1 Glad to see all the love @jamiemcmurray is getting. He really did nail it in the booth. Everyone gets to hear how knowledgeable he is about the sport and not just his fans Glad to see all the love @jamiemcmurray is getting. He really did nail it in the booth. Everyone gets to hear how knowledgeable he is about the sport and not just his fans ❤️

Due to his earlier work, he was already expected to be a good fit for the job, but no one had anticipated just how good a fit he would be. During the telecast, he provided great insight, which was noticed and appreciated by both fans and drivers alike.

Other former drivers who have graced the commentary booth this season are Matt Kenseth, Danica Patrick, Tony Stewart, and Jeff Gordon. All of them were great, but McMurray is in a league of his own.

Fans and drivers plead with NASCAR on FOX to retain Jamie McMurray at the booth

Following the fantastic commentary, fans have pleaded with NASCAR on FOX to retain McMurray at the booth and to have him be a part of it for the rest of the 2022 season. Some of the people who urged FOX to hire the 45-year-old analyst include Denny Hamlin, who currently drives for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The outspoken driver took to his Twitter account to write what seemed to be a letter of recommendation for McMurray, stating:

“Dear @NASCARONFOX, Hire @jamiemcmurray to be in the booth for the rest of the year and 2023 also. The mix of his knowledge of the sport and his analysis of what’s going on on the track is exactly what we need. Thank you.”

Hamlin’s plea was seconded by Jeff Gluck and Alan Cavanna, well-known reporters of the sport.

During the race in Darlington, each stage had a new guest commentator. This included seven-time Cup Series champion Richard Petty, Bobby Labonte, and Bill Elliot.

With FOX deciding to rotate talent for the third position this season, many believe it might be an audition to get a permanent commentator for the following season. If this turns out to be the case, we might just get to see more of Jamie McMurray next year.

